One Kansas Breakout Player Who Was a Bright Spot in the UNC Loss
Kansas basketball's offense was exposed in several ways during Friday's loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Jayhawks were outscored by 21 points in the second half and were unable to get much going once UNC figured out how to contain Darryn Peterson.
While KU wasn't able to come out on top, it did lead by as much as 10 and had a promising stretch late in the first half.
That period was sparked by Bryson Tiller, who was knocking down threes left and right against the Tar Heels. He played 15 minutes and scored all 12 of his points from beyond the arc on perfect shooting before ultimately fouling out in the second half.
Although his performance didn't lead to a victory and was relatively short-lived, it was an encouraging sign in an otherwise disappointing offensive showing.
Tiller displayed his potential as a stretch big, knocking down corner threes and spacing the floor. He is the only big man on the roster who has size and can play on the perimeter.
Standing 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, he has a wide, athletic frame that allows him to move well in transition and move comfortably behind the 3-point line.
Head coach Bill Self has dubbed Tiller the best post player on the team, but on Friday, he showcased what else he can do offensively with his onslaught from deep.
Bryson Tiller Could Be a Future Star at Kansas
After undergoing foot surgery in the offseason, Tiller entered the year with some uncertainty as a redshirt freshman who had never competed at the collegiate level. However, he has quickly found his footing in Lawrence and looks like a very promising piece for KU.
During KU's two-game exhibition slate, Tiller averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on 9-for-14 shooting. He is currently the first big man off the bench over fellow depth piece Paul Mbiya and should command a larger role as the season progresses.
Most of Kansas' bench pieces besides Tiller haven't brought much to the table thus far. It is crucial that he continues playing at a high level, and hitting a few 3-pointers here and there only adds to his diverse skill set.
Tiller may not be a starter this year, but if he stays with the program long term, he could become KU's top big man by next season and potentially even an NBA prospect if his development continues at this quick rate.