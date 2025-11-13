Early Signing Period: Meet Kansas Basketball's Class of 2026 Commits
The Early Signing Period began for college basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 12, as schools around the country started to officially assemble their recruiting classes.
The Kansas Jayhawks, who have the consensus No. 1 or 2 freshman class in the 2026 cycle, have four pledges and are expected to sign all of them in the early period.
However, at the time of writing this, only two recruits have put pen to paper and signed their letter of intent to KU. Here's the latest on what we know about where Kansas stands in the Early Signing Period.
SIGNED: Taylen Kinney (No. 13 on 247 Sports)
The prized possession of KU's 2026 class, Kinney officially signed with the Jayhawks after committing to the program back in September.
He is a 5-star point guard who plays in the Overtime Elite league and stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. Kinney is considered the top player to pledge to KU in this cycle, ranking within the top-15 nationally on most recruiting sites.
Now that Kinney has signed, he is officially rated the 13th-best incoming freshman to head to KU since recruiting rankings began.
SIGNED: Trent Perry (No. 119 on 247 Sports)
Perry was the first recruit to sign his letter of intent with KU today. The news broke when the KU Hoops X page posted it around 2 p.m. CT.
A Texas native, Perry is a standout at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He is a versatile wing capable of doing many things on the court.
While he is not rated as highly as Kinney, he is expected to be a long-term piece in the program.
TBD: Davion Adkins and Luke Barnett
The two other commits in the 2026 class, Davion Adkins and Luke Barnett, have not inked their LOIs yet. However, this could be due to a number of factors and does not mean they won't be signing.
On3 reported that all four players were expected to sign, so it should only be a matter of time before the news becomes official.
Adkins is a 4-star big man and the No. 33-ranked player in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. He stands at 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, and plays for Prolific Prep, the same high school Darryn Peterson graduated from.
Finally, Barnett was the fourth and most recent commit of the freshman class. The Mater Dei High School standout is one of the best shooters in the country and should be signing with Kansas soon.
We will update this story periodically once Adkins and Barnett sign.