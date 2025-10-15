Pair of Kansas Basketball Players Named as 2025-26 Breakout Candidates
As the offseason wraps up and the season is soon to begin, players are being recognized for preseason awards and/or their skills. College basketball analyst Andy Katz dropped his top 10 players to have breakout seasons, and two Jayhawks were included in the list.
Among the list, Katz ranked Melvin Council Jr. at No. 3 and Flory Bidunga at No. 7. Both players have created a lot of noise this offseason and are expected to have great seasons.
Council Jr. is a transfer from St. Bonaventure. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He does not have much of a jumpshot on him, but is known for being aggressive on both ends of the floor, hence where his points come from.
He thrives on the defensive side, and fans have quickly learned about his “dog” mentality, which has made him a team favorite. Council will bring a high amount of energy all season long, which is super contagious with the team.
Bidunga will be a key player for this year’s Jayhawks team. He originally entered the portal after a rather confusing freshman season, but eventually made the decision to return to Lawrence for his sophomore season.
Last year, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. However, the stats do not do him justice. Although Bidunga is still raw, he has very high upside and can make a significant impact on the floor this upcoming season. This was a huge returning piece for Bill Self and Co..
Council and Bidunga are not the only Jayhawks looking to have breakout years. There are high but fair expectations for one of the best players in college basketball in freshman Darryn Peterson.
The reclassified freshman Kohl Rosario is anticipated to have a bigger role than expected, and senior transfers Jayden Dawson and Tre White look to have strong senior campaigns.
This Jayhawk team will look and play very differently this year, with a well put-together combination of veteran and talented freshman play. Council and Bidunga got their respect, but even then, this team will fly under the radar. In a recent preseason ranking in the AP Top 25, the Jayhawks were placed at No. 19.
Council, Bidunga, and crew will kick off the 2025-26 campaign unofficially on Oct. 24 against Louisville in an exhibition game, and the season opener will be at home against Green Bay on Nov. 3.