CBS Sports’ Ranks Best College Basketball Defenders: Flory Bidunga Makes the List
An emphasis that Bill Self has always put on Kansas basketball is building a hard-nosed defensive team.
While the Jayhawks have had some defensive success in recent years, they’ve lacked a true interior presence, largely due to Hunter Dickinson and his defensive limitations.
That should change this season, as KU will become a much faster, athletic team with multiple defensive stalwarts.
One of those players is Flory Bidunga, who emerged as one of the Big 12’s best rim protectors in limited action last year. CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter recently ranked the top five 'elite rim protectors' in the country, and Bidunga came in at No. 3, trailing only Joseph Tugler (Houston) and Felix Okpara (Tennessee).
"Bidunga is on the verge of a breakout season," Trotter wrote. "The sophomore big man changed the complexion of Kansas' defense dramatically in Year 1."
"Top-100 teams shot just 50% at the rim against KU when Bidunga was on the floor," he continued. "When he sat, Kansas' defense allowed way more shots at the rim and couldn't stop the avalanche of rim pressure as well (62%). Bidunga has ridiculous physical tools to make up for anyone else's mistakes. Bidunga will give Tugler a real run for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year."
Though he is slightly undersized at 6-foot-9, Bidunga's freakishly long wingspan and defensive instincts more than make up for it.
He averaged 1.6 blocks per game as a true freshman, third in the Big 12, despite playing just 16.3 minutes per contest. With Dickinson now off to the NBA, he has the starting center spot locked down.
Additionally, in the six games he started in 2024-25, Bidunga averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. He could emerge as a daily double-double threat paired next to Congolese big man Paul Mbiya.
Widely considered one of college basketball’s top breakout candidates, Bidunga is poised for a monster sophomore season.
Bidunga will form what should be a dominant one-two punch with Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is primarily a lob threat offensively, but his defensive impact and athleticism are what make him such a valuable piece.
Trotter’s recognition of Bidunga, let alone mentioning him among the likes of a defensive superstar like Joseph Tugler, shows how high some analysts are on him heading into the campaign. Jayhawk fans should be excited to see him step into a full-time role.