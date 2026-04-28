Projecting Kansas' 2026-27 Starting Lineup After Tyran Stokes' Commitment

After over a year of speculation and uncertainty regarding Tyran Stokes' recruitment, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2026 finally made a decision on Tuesday. In front of the Inside the NBA crew on ESPN, Stokes committed to the University of Kansas for his lone season at the collegiate level.



Bill Self and KU would have been in a pretty bad spot if he had pledged to Kentucky. But that's no longer in the cards, which significantly improves the Jayhawks' outlook for the 2026-27 campaign.

What Will Kansas' Starting Lineup Look Like With Tyran Stokes?

Stokes was the final missing piece to the starting five, and the rotation is largely set. This is the projected starting lineup for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.

PG: Leroy Blyden Jr.

Prior to Stokes' commitment, Blyden was the most lauded addition to the team this offseason. The former Toledo guard was outstanding as a freshman, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 40.7% 3-point shooting.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although he comes from a mid-major school, Blyden is incredibly talented and is expected to lead the offense as the primary ball handler. He can score at all three levels and possesses promising playmaking and defensive instincts.

CG: Taylen Kinney

A fellow 5-star recruit in the 2026 class and a close friend of Stokes, Kinney is set to lead the backcourt alongside Blyden. He played a large role in recruiting Stokes to Lawrence, as the pair attended the Kansas vs. BYU game together this past January.



Although Kinney is undersized for a traditional shooting guard, Self has successfully deployed two ball handlers in the backcourt before. He's slightly taller and bigger than Blyden, with approximately two inches and 15-20 pounds on him, but the point guard and combo guard labels are interchangeable.

SF: Tyran Stokes

There was no question that wherever Stokes committed, he would be a Day 1 starter. He fills the biggest need of the offseason for Kansas, which is a wing who can score at a high level.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) celebrates during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While his listed position is small forward, Stokes is athletic and strong enough to guard all five positions. He's also one of the best playmakers we've ever seen at his size, so expect him to help orchestrate the offense and handle the ball frequently.

PF: Keanu Dawes

Dawes was the first player to commit to KU out of the transfer portal, making his way over from Utah. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Utes in the 2025-26 season.



One of the Big 12's top rebounders, Dawes excels on the glass and is a tremendous athlete. Like Stokes, he'll be flying to the rim often for highlight-reel dunks that get Allen Fieldhouse on its feet.

C: Christian Reeves

Following the departure of Flory Bidunga to Louisville, the coaching staff needed to replace him with another experienced big man. Although incoming sophomore Paul Mbiya returned, the projected starter at the five is Reeves, who comes over from Charleston.



The 7-foot-2 big man was one of the country's best offensive rebounders this past season. He isn't the flashiest player, but he should be a consistent double-double threat every night he is in the starting lineup. It also wouldn't be surprising if Mbiya earns spot starts here and there depending on the matchup.