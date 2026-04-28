Tyran Stokes Commits to Kansas: Jayhawks Secure No. 1 Recruiting Class

For the second straight year, Bill Self has landed the country’s No. 1 recruit after Tyran Stokes announced that he would be taking his talents to Lawrence next season. Stokes chose the Jayhawks over a final list of schools which included Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon.

Stokes is the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class according to every major recruiting service across the country – and for good reason.

He had a dominant senior season for Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington, leading the Vikings to a 29-1 record and their second consecutive state championship. He averaged 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and four steals per game this year, and had a 63-point performance versus West Seattle earlier this year.

Following the season, he participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game and later won MVP honors at the 2026 Jordan Brand Classic. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year award.

Breaking: Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to Kansas, he announced on Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tPjZWdLYPo — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

What it Means for KU

Stokes’ commitment should now give the Jayhawks the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for next season when final rankings are released later this spring.

He joins an already talented group of incoming freshmen that includes five-star point guard Taylen Kinney, four-star forward/center Davion Adkins, four-star wing Trent Perry, and four-star shooting guard Luke Barnett – who is the only one of the group currently ranked outside the top 100, according to 247Sports.

Stokes gives the Jayhawks a dynamic playmaker for next season. He can be the guy that Kansas goes to for a bucket late and he can create so many mismatches for opposing teams with his size and strength. And the focus that he will draw should create opportunities for the other talented players on this roster to make plays.

He should fit in seamlessly with Kinney at point guard and the transfer additions that Self has brought in to fill out the 2026-27 roster. The addition of Stokes will likely catapult the Jayhawks in all the preseason top 25 rankings that will be released heading into next season.

Stokes’ recruitment was a wild ride, but Self deserves credit for being able to outlast two of Nike’s biggest schools for his services. It’s unclear exactly how Stokes' Name, Image, and Likeness deal with Nike will coincide with his Adidas obligations at KU, but for Self to overcome that major obstacle shows that he can still recruit with the best in college basketball.

More importantly, landing Stokes could be the spark Self needs to make one final championship run as head coach at Kansas.