Rock Chalk Halloween: Perfect Costumes for Kansas Basketball Players
Happy Halloween, Jayhawk fans!
It’s finally time to celebrate spooky season for everyone who participates. Here at Kansas On SI, we figured it would be fun to list potential Halloween costumes for some KU basketball players.
After all, a few players on the team are still teenagers and just kids in the eyes of many. So, here’s a look at some perfect costume ideas for a few Jayhawk stars.
Darryn Peterson: Goat
This one is self-explanatory. By no means is Peterson the 'greatest of all time' in any regard, but he is the best recruit in his high school class, the best player on his team, and likely one of the best players in the country.
For Jayhawk fans, he will be the proverbial GOAT all year. He plays like a seasoned veteran and is expected to be one of the best scorers to ever come play for Bill Self.
There’s really no better way to describe this young phenom.
Melvin Council Jr.: Pitbull
All offseason long, Council posted videos on social media talking about his 'dog mentality.' His signature phrase is: ‘If you’re not a dog, you’re dog food.’
That’s exactly why we picked a dog for his costume, but specifically a pitbull for his fierce nature and gritty play style. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Council started barking on the court after a defensive stop, because that’s exactly the kind of personality he brings.
Flory Bidunga: Slenderman
Bidunga is an incredibly lengthy and athletically gifted big man who is expected to make a huge impact for KU this season.
Last year, he was listed at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach. While he has put on some extra weight during the offseason, Bidunga still has a long, lanky frame that makes him a perfect fit for a Slenderman costume.
Other players like Paul Mbiya, who boasts a 7-foot-8 wingspan, could also pull it off, but Bidunga’s thin build makes him a better choice.
Kohl Rosario: Captain America
Earlier this month, KU guard Elmarko Jackson said that Rosario’s nickname in the locker room is Steve Rogers because of the way he never gets tired and makes hustle plays.
Since that’s already his moniker among teammates, it would only be fitting that he’d suit up as Captain America for Halloween. Rosario is bound to become a fan favorite in Lawrence for his energy and effort.
Tre White: Swiss Army Knife
White, a transfer from Illinois, can do a little bit of everything. He is an excellent rebounder, can score around the rim, defend multiple positions, and knock down the occasional outside jumper.
The 6-foot-7 wing truly embodies the phrase jack of all trades in basketball. He is a Swiss Army Knife on the court, and for this, he will be one for Halloween as well.