Kansas Guard Elmarko Jackson Has Perfect Nickname for Kohl Rosario
One of the biggest potential breakout candidates for Kansas basketball this season is incoming freshman Kohl Rosario, the reclassified guard out of Overtime Elite and Moravian Prep.
He committed to KU in June and has quickly emerged as someone who could make an impact as early as the start of the season.
During Wednesday's media appearance, KU guard and fellow backcourt mate Elmarko Jackson spoke highly of his new teammate, even dropping a golden quote that compared Rosario to a Marvel superhero.
“That dude will never get tired. We call him Steve Rogers," Jackson joked. "He’s Captain America. That dude is… he’s something."
That kind of praise says a lot about the player Rosario is. While his specialty in high school and on the AAU circuit was his 3-point shooting and sneaky athleticism, he is looking to carve out a role at Kansas through his energy and effort on the court.
His defensive instincts and relentless motor have already caught the coaching staff's attention, with Bill Self even comparing him to former Jayhawk star Christian Braun.
"Kohl (Rosario) is a (Christian Braun) that shoots it better," Self said in July. "But he's not as big and not as powerful yet."
Despite reclassifying up a year, Rosario looks every bit as polished as his peers.
He played for the YNG Dreamerz in his lone season in Overtime Elite, averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this past season. His squad went on to win the 2025 OTE Championship, with Rosario shooting 12-for-29 from beyond the arc during the playoff run.
Competing against some of the best young talent in the country and producing those numbers shows he is more than ready to make the jump to college.
Rosario won't have an easy path to minutes, with veterans like Jayden Dawson and Melvin Council Jr. expected to take up playing time in the backcourt. However, his unique 3-and-D skill set makes him a valuable piece.
Standing 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Rosario brings size, energy, and a defensive edge that fits perfectly into Bill Self's system. He is exactly the kind of player Self has cherished over the years, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him crack the starting lineup at some point this season.
His growth as a player could be an X-factor in whether the Jayhawks make a deep run in March Madness.