The Harsh Reality: Kansas Basketball Is No Longer the Gold Standard

Kansas basketball has long been known as one of, if not the best, programs in college hoops. But after Sunday's second-round NCAA Tournament loss to St. John's, it is clear that several programs have passed KU in the NIL era.



The Jayhawks' recent tournament struggles are unprecedented, as they've failed to make a Sweet 16 since winning a national title in 2022. It is the longest Sweet 16 drought the program has had since 1985.

Ever since the landscape of college athletics began to shift a few years ago with the increased prominence of the transfer portal, Bill Self and Co. have been on a steady downswing. Sunday's loss was further proof that Kansas is no longer the gold standard in college basketball.

An art instillation shows a Jayhawk logo when viewed at a certain angle during a media walkthrough tour of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 19, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all of the player movement and transfers in the offseason, it has been difficult for Kansas to maintain the same identity it once had. Developing four-year players into stars is nearly impossible when they leave at the first unfavorable opportunity in search of more playing time.



There have been countless misses in the portal by the Jayhawks in recent years, like AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, Nick Timberlake, and several others. Whether these players simply didn't fit the system or failed to acclimate in time, they were one-and-done at the university, and the program had to invest heavily to land them instead of letting younger players develop.

KU's struggles have not only been in roster construction during the NIL era. Over the past three years, the Jayhawks have failed to produce a top-50 offense in the nation, which is unacceptable and quite puzzling when they have had offensive stars like Hunter Dickinson and Darryn Peterson leading the way.

The issue is that, aside from the occasional freshman phenom, Kansas was once known for developing long-term pieces like Frank Mason III, Devonte' Graham, and others, creating a cycle of elite talent spending four years in Lawrence before moving on. That rarely happens anymore with all of the factors in play with NIL.



Kansas was once a perennial top-10 team that opponents feared to face because of its blue-blood status. Now, many opponents don't even rush the court when they defeat the Jayhawks since it's become such a common occurrence.

How Can Kansas Get Back on Top?

Many fans believe KU's struggles will immediately fade once Coach Self retires. However, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Kansas' program is slipping right now in a way it never has, and a coaching change is the last thing it needs to deal with. Fans have seen first-hand what bringing in a new coach during a downturn can do to a program. Look no further than Mark Pope's underwhelming start at Kentucky, where fans are already calling for his job just two years in.



By no means has Kansas become a joke of a program, and it could always be worse, especially when looking at the struggles of other blue bloods like North Carolina in recent years. But when the Jayhawks are no longer even a top-three most-feared team in the conference they ruled for decades, it's an upsetting sight for fans who are accustomed to nothing but excellence.