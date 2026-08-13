The Silver Lining to Javon Bardwell Decommitting From Kansas

The Kansas basketball program had high hopes for Overtime Elite product Javon Bardwell, who was viewed as a potential starting forward on the 2027-28 Jayhawks. Yet unexpectedly, the native New Yorker backed out of his pledge to the university yesterday evening to reclassify to 2026.

Bardwell was a consensus 5-star prospect and one of the best players in the country among the nation's rising seniors. He would have been a great addition to the team a season from now, but it simply wasn't meant to be.



Before Jayhawk fans go into panic mode, there is actually a silver lining to consider with this move. It could be a sign that better things are on the horizon for Bill Self and KU.

Why Javon Bardwell's Departure Could Lead to a Domino Effect

Although the Jayhawks wouldn't be able to offer Bardwell an immediate starting role, he'd certainly receive an extended look with the second unit to start the season. There is no doubt that he could compete with Kohl Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr. for minutes at the wing spot.

So, why would Bardwell reopen his recruitment if he'd have a shot to play during his freshman year at Kansas?

There are only two possible answers for this, and both of them are encouraging for the Jayhawks. The first potential reason is that the current roster, as it stands, is too talented and deep for Bardwell to sneak into the lineup.



Perhaps he'll head to a less prestigious program where he can receive playing time from Day 1. But if he felt he had no chance of jumping any current Jayhawks on the depth chart, that's probably a good sign for how this squad could perform in 2026-27.

Jun 23, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Desert Mountain player Javon Bardwell (4) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The second (and more likely) reason is that KU told Bardwell he didn't have a spot on the upcoming roster because there is a looming move that will be made. This could be related to Melvin Council Jr.'s rumored return, which can only occur if the NCAA grants him an injunction after he sued the organization for another year of eligibility last month.

It doesn't have to specifically be Council, however. The coaching staff has been linked to several high-profile transfers whose eligibility has been saved by the broad court ruling, whether it be a wing to replace Bardwell or a big man to beef up the frontcourt rotation.

There's a very, very slim possibility that Bardwell simply changed his mind about KU and wasn't ready to begin his collegiate career at such a high-pressure program. Still, we'd like to believe this is the first domino in a much bigger move for the Jayhawks.



Kamron Oriol? Jaxon Kohler? Melvin Council? Tre White? The possibilities are endless amid the NCAA's ongoing eligibility mess.

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