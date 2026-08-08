Why Jaxon Kohler Could Transform Kansas Into a Title Contender

While the Kansas basketball roster might be set, it is clear that Bill Self is looking for reinforcements to bolster the Jayhawks. The coaching staff is keeping tabs on several transfers who were recently granted eligibility by the NCAA's latest injunction.



With the uncertainty surrounding Christian Reeves' injury recovery timeline, there is no doubt that a big man is the most pressing need for KU. Using the portal to find a new starting center could put this group in Big 12 title contention.

If the team were to add one more big man before the 2026-27 campaign, it would likely be former Michigan State star Jaxon Kohler. The 6-foot-9 stretch big could transform the starting lineup into a different animal.

Jaxon Kohler is a Need for Kansas

Even if Reeves or Paul Mbiya do end up being serviceable big men, there's a clear talent disparity between those two players and other star bigs in the conference. This past season made it apparent that having one standout scorer is not enough to offset an otherwise lackluster roster.



During his senior year at Michigan State, Kohler was outstanding. He started in all 35 games for the Spartans and averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks on 50.0% shooting. He also attempted 4.3 long balls per game and hit them at nearly a 40% clip.

It has been quite a while since Coach Self has enjoyed a center who can space the floor and open up the offense with his perimeter shooting. On top of that, he's an incredibly gifted rebounder despite being a tad undersized at 6-foot-9.

Right now, the Jayhawks are competing with BYU and Kentucky for his services. While his Utah roots and NBA Summer League stint with the Jazz make him an obvious Cougar lean, Kansas could still pony up a hefty NIL contract to land him.

This Kansas team is the definition of a roster that is one or two pieces away from being an elite squad. The big man situation is currently limiting the Jayhawks from reaching their peak form, but adding Kohler would without a doubt solve that.