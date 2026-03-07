The Spread Between Kansas and K-State Basketball is Massive

It was no secret that Kansas was going to enter round two of the Sunflower Showdown as a significant betting favorite, but seeing this kind of number in a typically heated rivalry matchup puts into perspective how far apart the two programs are right now.



When the initial lines from sportsbooks came out on Friday, KU opened as a whopping 16.5-point favorite on FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook. It marks the second-largest spread in the Jayhawks' favor in conference play since they were favored by 19.5 points versus Utah last month.

Regardless of how you frame it, this is a massive spread for Bill Self's squad. The question is whether they will be focused enough on Senior Day to maintain dominance for a full 40 minutes.

Can Kansas Cover Such a Steep Betting Spread?

Kansas is 4-2 against the spread as a double-digit favorite this season, but that scenario has only occurred once in league action. In that game, the team failed to cover a near 20-point line set by oddsmakers, winning by only 12 against Utah.



It is worth noting that KU plans to start walk-ons Wilder Evers and Justin Cross today to honor them for Senior Day. The rotation won't look the same as it usually does considering the occasion, and Coach Self knows he has a bit more leeway to tinker with the lineup because of the weak opponent.

When the two programs met back in late January, the Wildcats were on a completely different trajectory than they are now. Although they started off conference play slowly, they were only listed as 5.5-point underdogs in the first matchup and were carrying a three-year winning streak in Bramlage Coliseum up to that point.



Now, KSU is in the midst of a lost season as it looks to regroup following the firing of Jerome Tang. In his place, former North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll has taken over at the helm in an interim role.

Self needs to find a healthy balance between celebrating the seniors while also acknowledging that the Jayhawks are in a rut and need to play a pristine basketball game to prepare for the postseason. Expecting them to defeat the Wildcats by 17 or more might be nail-biting for KU bettors, but it is certainly possible against a team of K-State's caliber.

