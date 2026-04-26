This Tyran Stokes Connection May Give Kentucky an Edge Over Kansas

The seemingly never-ending recruiting battle between Kansas and Kentucky has carried all the way into the final week of April. Even with the transfer portal having opened early this month, the top prospect in the Class of 2026 has yet to make a decision where he will spend his one and only season at the collegiate level.



Although Oregon has made a late push to land the Louisville native, his choice will likely be either the Jayhawks or Wildcats. Mark Pope and UK's coaching staff have continued to pull out all the stops to lure Stokes to Lexington, and he is employing another tactic that he hopes will sway his mind.

On Friday, Kentucky reportedly offered former NBA star Jamal Crawford a spot on its coaching staff. This is tied directly to Stokes' recruitment, as Crawford was an assistant coach for Rainier Beach High School this past season, where Stokes played during his senior year.

The University of Kentucky has offered Jamal Crawford an assistant coaching job on their staff, per @KSRonX (https://t.co/nrHMI7xEp3).



Crawford helped coach projected 2027 No. 1 overall pick Tyran Stokes this season, who lists Kentucky as a finalist alongside Oregon and Kansas. pic.twitter.com/LXV0u5izuJ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 24, 2026

Crawford is arguably the most accomplished of the several NBA players Rainier Beach has sent to the next level. He spent one year at Michigan after finishing his high school career and would go on to play for over 20 years at the next level.



He returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant on Rainier Beach's staff this year, where his son, JJ Crawford, is following in his father's footsteps. However, during that time, he also built a strong relationship with Stokes, and his extensive professional experience has likely made him a valuable role model.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pope was unable to secure a commitment when Stokes made an unexpected visit to Lexington earlier this month. Now, he's trying to recruit a coach from his high school team to convince him Kentucky is the right school for him.



Kansas doesn't hold the same level of connections in Stokes' recruitment as Kentucky, given his in-state roots, NIL deal with apparel partner Nike, and the potential addition of one of his high school coaches to the staff. Still, KU's momentum hasn't wavered amid all of the rumors, as 247 Sports has yet to remove its crystal ball projecting Stokes to end up a Jayhawk.

We'll see if Pope's numerous attempts to persuade Stokes end up being in vain. As of right now, there is no reason to believe Bill Self and Co. have lost their stance as the frontrunners.