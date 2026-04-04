Tyran Stokes Recruitment Update: Kansas Reportedly in the Driver’s Seat

For months, Kansas basketball fans have awaited the college decision of top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes. The Rainier Beach High School standout is widely considered the best player in his recruiting class, but has yet to choose his future college destination.



While his recruitment has dragged on longer than most, fans should expect a decision from Stokes in the near future. ZagsBlog writer Adam Zagoria revealed some interesting updates on Stokes in a blog post a few days ago.

A Decision as Early as Next Week?

Zagoria said that ESPN expert Paul Biancardi believes Stokes could announce his decision after Apr. 11, which is when the Nike Hoop Summit takes place. After that, anything appears to be fair game.



Stokes recently wrapped up a strong showing in the McDonald's All-American game, where he posted a stat line of 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 5-for-13 shooting. On the other side, his close friend and KU commit Taylen Kinney scored five points and assisted three baskets on 2-for-8 shooting.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He is choosing between Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon, though Zagoria noted that West Coast schools like Washington and Gonzaga have made a late push due to his regional ties after transferring to Rainier Beach this year. Realistically, only the Jayhawks and Wildcats are viewed as true contenders right now.



With the transfer portal just three days from opening, the earlier a decision from Stokes comes, the better. The players head coach Bill Self and his staff pursue on the open market may hinge on whether Stokes is a Jayhawk or not.

Anonymous Coach Calls Kansas the Favorite

One more interesting tidbit Zagoria shared came from an anonymous coach at the Final Four. He said, "Tyran Stokes is gonna end up at Kansas," and mentioned connections between longtime KU assistant Kurtis Townsend and Stokes' agent Aaron Goodwin as a key reason why.

One college coach here at the Final Four:



"Tyran Stokes is gonna end up at Kansas."



He cited the close relationship between Kansas asst Kurtis Townsend and agent Aaron Goodwin, both California natives. https://t.co/g2U97O2QcX pic.twitter.com/CEYDN3PKRv — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 3, 2026

Of course, there is no way to verify how credible that claim is since it is coming from an unnamed source. What it does suggest is that there may be stronger ties between the two sides than many expected, and it certainly helps that the Jayhawks won't be dealing with a head coaching search at the peak of the offseason.



Even as a Nike athlete considering an Adidas school, Kansas appears to be in a strong position in Stokes' recruitment right now. At the very least, we should know where he plans to play by the end of the month.