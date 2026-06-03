Kansas Phenom Tyran Stokes Shows off Jayhawk Threads in New Video

Incoming Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes is one of the most highly touted prospects in program history. The former Rainier Beach High School star committed to the Jayhawks over Kentucky in April to help form what should be a title-contending roster for Bill Self.

Stokes' recruitment process dragged on for months, with the 5-star prospect teasing a decision seemingly every few weeks. The Jayhawks had to keep other options open while they waited for his commitment, but he has finally arrived in Lawrence.



The KU Hoops X account shared photos and videos of Stokes on campus as he completed his move, giving fans their first look at the freshman phenom in Jayhawk colors. It's safe to say the high-flying forward looks right at home in crimson and blue.

It is exciting for Jayhawk fans to already get a glimpse of what Stokes will look like representing the program. He also added a short message at the end of the video expressing his excitement to play for the university.



"I'm excited to be here," Stokes proclaimed. "To call this place home, to be here for the next eight months, I'm just excited to get to work with the guys. One thing I'm looking forward to? Probably winning a national championship. Rock Chalk Jayhawk, let's go!"

Stokes is a versatile talent who can score at all three levels on the offensive end. His playmaking ability and basketball IQ are also underrated aspects of his game.



Recruiting analysts didn't unanimously rank Stokes as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class without reason. His presence alone should immediately make Kansas one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and compete for a deep postseason run.