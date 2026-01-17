Kansas’ Flory Bidunga Flashes Ceiling in Dunking Clinic vs Baylor

Flory Bidunga may not be capable of scoring outside of the paint, but he is often as good as it gets within five feet of the basket. He showed exactly why during Kansas' 80-62 victory over Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday evening.



The 6-foot-9 big man was nearly flawless from the field, shooting 11-of-14 for a 23-point outing, tying his second-highest point total of the season. He also added 11 rebounds (two offensive) to cap off a double-double, and swatted away five shots for his second five-block performance of the year.

It was as effective of a game as Bidunga has played in a crimson and blue uniform against a quality opponent over the past two years. Bill Self echoed this sentiment in his postgame press conference.

Following a 20-point first half from Darryn Peterson, Coach Self needed someone to step up in his place for the final 20 minutes, and Bidunga did just that. He poured in 13 of his points in the second half and sparked a barrage of dunks that brought Allen Fieldhouse to its feet several times.



Nine of his 11 made field goals were dunks, three of which came on alley-oops. Those kinds of energy plays are exactly what the Phog needs to get the crowd riled up.

His 23 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, and two steals made him only the second player in Division I basketball to record those numbers in a single game this season, according to CBB Analytics on X.



The box score tells the story of Bidunga's monster night, but he had not been playing at this level in recent games. Across his previous four contests, he averaged just 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

There had been multiple instances where he and fellow starting big man Bryson Tiller were beaten on the glass, raising concern about the Jayhawks' rebounding. However, Bidunga went after every loose ball on Friday and secured rebounds with two hands like a true big man.



More importantly, Bidunga proved that he can still be an offensive force with Peterson on the court. He had lacked aggression around the basket in some of the early games they played together, but now that the star freshman is no longer missing games, Bidunga has learned how to play within the offense.

Kansas needs consistent showings like these from the Congo native. When he is performing like this on both ends of the floor, the Jayhawks become an extremely difficult team to beat.

