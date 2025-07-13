Three Potential Starting Lineups for Kansas Basketball
Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga headline a relatively young Kansas Jayhawks roster heading into the 2025-26 season.
Their spots in the starting five are locked in, but things get murky when projecting who will join them on the floor.
KU still has two open scholarships and plenty to sort through in practice. However, the race for starting rotation spots is officially on.
These are the three most likely starting lineups Bill Self and Kansas will roll out in the upcoming campaign.
Option 1
Guard: Darryn Peterson
Guard: Jayden Dawson
Guard: Melvin Council Jr.
Forward: Tre White
Center: Flory Bidunga
Option 1 is the most straightforward lineup, featuring two strong point-of-attack defenders to pair alongside Peterson in the backcourt. Dawson and Council can score at a high level, too.
White is slotted in at the four in all of the lineups, considering the Jayhawks do not have another true power forward on the roster.
Additionally, all of KU's backcourt mates are 6-foot-4 or taller, which partially makes up for Bidunga and White being undersized at their positions.
Kansas would have four capable shooters on the court with this lineup and a strong defensive identity.
Option 2
Guard: Elmarko Jackson
Guard: Darryn Peterson
Guard: Melvin Council Jr.
Forward: Tre White
Center: Flory Bidunga
Peterson will clearly be the focal point on offense, but Self has a history of playing multiple ball-handlers together.
Pairing two guards who can facilitate would take some weight off Peterson’s shoulders and give Kansas another reliable initiator.
Jackson’s lack of perimeter shooting is a concern, and unless he makes a big jump, it might make more sense to roll with Dawson since his shooting gives him a clearer role in the offense.
Option 3
Guard: Darryn Peterson
Guard: Melvin Council Jr.
Wing: Kohl Rosario
Forward: Tre White
Center: Flory Bidunga
Hear me out — what if Rosario takes an Ochai Agbaji-esque leap as a freshman? He brings a mix of length, shooting, and upside that no other Jayhawk (besides Peterson) has.
He wouldn’t have reclassified up one year if KU’s coaching staff didn’t feel he would contribute immediately.
In this scenario, Jackson and Dawson would form a reliable backcourt duo off the bench, giving the Jayhawks exceptional depth. However, Peterson should be surrounded by as many shooters as possible, so Dawson could replace Council if needed.
This won’t be the lineup on Day 1 of the regular season, but don’t be surprised if Rosario inserts himself into the starting five by conference play.