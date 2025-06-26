Kansas Basketball Commit Kohl Rosario: What He'll Bring
Head coach Bill Self and Kansas finally received their long-awaited commitment, and a new addition to the 2025-26 roster in an unexpected manner: Class of 2026 prospect Kohl Rosario.
While there were rumors of a potential reclass from Rosario, nothing was set in stone. But, on Tuesday, Rosario officially committed to the Jayhawks and announced his plan to reclass to 2025 and join Kansas for its upcoming campaign.
Here’s what the Jayhawks can expect to get from Rosario.
Kansas on SI recruiting take: Kohl Rosario
Offensively, Rosario is at his best either running the floor in transition, or spotting up on the perimeter – although he’s certainly capable of making an impact elsewhere.
A powerful, explosive jumper off two, Rosario can soar past or over defenders. While he’s crafty at times – he’s shown a euro-step – Rosario prefers to use his vertical athleticism and his frame to body defenders midair, and finish through them.
As a shooter, Rosario is deadly in catch-and-shoot situations – evident by the number of sets his AAU squad runs to put him in positions to get his jumper off. He can also play off ball-screens to get a shot in the midrange, or from deep, and even to facilitate for his teammates.
While he’s not a passing savant, Rosario is more than willing and does a solid job of finding open teammates on the perimeter when he collapses the defense on drives.
Also active on the offensive glass, Rosario takes advantage of his bounce to make an impact and create second chance opportunities.
Defensively, Rosario is a stellar help defender, helping erase shots or simply stopping drivers. Refusing to give up on plays, Rosario gets beat off the dribble at times, but often works himself back into the play. Most importantly, he plays with all-out effort on the defensive end. Between that, his sturdy frame, and his athleticism, Rosario figures to develop into a plus defender in time.