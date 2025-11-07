Three Things Kansas Must Do to Beat North Carolina Tonight
Tonight, Kansas faces off against UNC in a Top 25 matchup that's sure to set an early tone for the season. This is expected to be highly competitive, the stars are coming out, and there will be next-level talent all over the floor.
Here are three things Kansas must do to secure a win in Chapel Hill.
1. The Jayhawk Supporting Cast Needs to Step Up
New KU superstar Darryn Peterson has been dealing with cramping issues. He is cleared to play and will be an instant impact per usual, but like previous games, he will need assistance, especially if he has a hard time finishing out the game.
Luckily for the Jayhawks, players have realized that, and newcomers such as Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White have had solid performances. Playing on the road in college basketball is not easy, especially in a place like the Dean Smith Center.
This will be a different experience for this Kansas team and will need all hands on deck to pull out a win.
2. Contain UNC's Offensive Weapons
This North Carolina team is very talented and can easily take over whenever. All five starters put up double digits in their first game.
Led by star freshman Caleb Wilson, who is a top player in college basketball. It will be crucial to keep him limited as much as possible. Putting a guy like Melvin Council Jr. would be a smart decision for Kansas.
However, the scoring display does not end with him. Transfers Kyan Evans, Henri Veesaar, and newcomer Luka Bogavac can score at a high level. And of course, Kansas cannot forget about the veteran Seth Trimble, who is a high-flyer who finds himself all over the floor.
The Jayhawks are known for being elite on the defensive side, but they will be put to the ultimate test later tonight. This will be a big moment for Kansas, as the teams it will play later on only get tougher.
3. Block Out the Tar Heel Noise
In exhibition play, the Jayhawks experienced a good road atmosphere when they matched up against Louisville. Kansas played in a crowded arena, but everyone knew it was still just an exhibition game. It will be nothing like the crowd they will see in Chapel Hill.
Road environments can make teams crumble quickly, and it will be crucial for the Jayhawks to stay composed, or things will get out of hand quickly.
This game is a significant opportunity for the Jayhawks to make a statement. After a rather disappointing two seasons, the Jayhawks are rightfully rated lower in the Top 25. Walking away with a win could bring the Kansas Jayhawks back to their true identity and could be the start of a great season.