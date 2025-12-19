Where Kansas Landed in ESPN's Latest College Basketball Power Rankings

Kansas has played to a 9-3 record through the first 12 games of the college basketball season. It has been an up-and-down campaign for the Jayhawks, who have missed star freshman Darryn Peterson for all but four games, yet have still come away with some great wins.



Early indications suggest that Bill Self's squad looks positioned to compete near the top of the Big 12 standings and potentially make a deep run in March Madness.

ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello released his updated college basketball power rankings on Thursday, and the Jayhawks jumped from No. 18 to No. 16 in the country. Here's what he had to say about the state of KU right now.

Updated ESPN Power Rankings:



1. Arizona

2. Michigan

3. Duke

4. Iowa State

5. UConn

6. Gonzaga

7. Purdue

8. Michigan State

9. BYU

10. Arkansas

11. UNC

12. Houston



— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 18, 2025

"Melvin Council Jr. entered Kansas' game against NC State with five made 3s in his first 10 games, shooting 18.5% on attempts," Borzello wrote. "Against the Wolfpack, Council broke loose, shooting 9 for 15 from deep and finishing with 36 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. It was one of the most impressive performances we've seen all season."



Kansas potentially picked up its biggest win of the season so far on the road against NC State last week. Even when Peterson sat out late in the second half due to cramping, Melvin Council Jr. stepped up with a career-high 36-point performance, giving the Jayhawks their first true road victory of the year.

Borzello noted that while the team is playing strong basketball right now, Peterson's status is still something to monitor.



"Bill Self will need more of those games [from Council], as Darryn Peterson is once again sidelined, this time with quad cramping," he continued. "It forced him to leave in the final minutes of Saturday's overtime win against NC State, then popped up in practice before Tuesday's victory over Towson."

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) reacts after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 Players Era Festival third place game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the rankings, KU is listed as the fifth-best team in the Big 12, sitting behind Arizona (No. 1), Iowa State (No. 4), BYU (No. 9), and Houston (No. 12). The Jayhawks currently have one ranked win, a victory over Borzello's 19th-ranked team, Tennessee, on a neutral site at the Players Era Festival.

Right now, Kansas has a strong resume and appears to be in better shape than it was a year ago heading into conference play. However, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Peterson's injury and whether his teammates can consistently step up against stronger competition if he remains out at the beginning of Big 12 action.



All of that remains to be seen, but Borzello's ranking is undoubtedly a positive sign for the Jayhawks.