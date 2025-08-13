Three Things That Could Make or Break Kansas Basketball’s 2025-26 Season
The upcoming season is crucial for the Kansas basketball program since Bill Self and Co. have suffered three consecutive first weekend losses in the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks’ revamped roster needs several things to fall into place in 2025-26, and the style of play will differ immensely from what fans have grown accustomed to in recent seasons.
Here are three key factors that could determine the success of KU’s season.
1. Flory Bidunga's Sophomore Year Breakout
Flory Bidunga will take on the starting center role following the departures of Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams.
He was still a very raw player as a freshman, often struggling to catch passes around the rim while dealing with foul trouble. But with limited depth in the frontcourt, the Congo native must take a massive step forward in order for KU to be its best version in 2025-26.
During the five-game stretch where he started last season, Bidunga averaged 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 75% field goal shooting. He has shown what he is capable of and is already one of the Big 12’s elite rim protectors.
Kansas doesn’t need Bidunga to be prolific on the offensive end. Crashing the glass and playing defense without fouling should be among his top priorities.
The athleticism and physical tools are there — the question is whether he will transform into the star fans expect him to be as a sophomore.
2. Backcourt Support for Darryn Peterson
We won’t dwell on whether Darryn Peterson will live up to the hype, because that is already expected. The Jayhawks’ success will hinge on how far he can lead them. However, the play of his backcourt mates could ultimately determine how deep a run KU makes in March.
Transfer additions Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago) and Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure) are two complementary pieces that need to perform at a high level next to Peterson. Dawson excels from beyond the arc and could be KU’s biggest threat from 3-point range, while Council will take on pivotal defensive assignments and serves a secondary ball handler.
And as we’ve discussed in past articles, Elmarko Jackson might be this team’s X-factor.
The former five-star recruit entered college gushing with potential, but a shaky freshman year followed by a torn patellar tendon last offseason stalled his progress. His athleticism, defensive instincts, and shot-creation could be key in taking some of the pressure off Peterson.
At the end of the day, basketball is a five-man game. Once opponents get more film on Peterson and figure out new ways to defend him — which is bound to happen a month or two into the season — other players will have to step up, or KU could be staring at another early tournament exit.
3. Impact of the Other Freshmen
Peterson may be the freshman star in Lawrence, but there are several other newcomers in KU’s class who could play a major role.
Leading the way is Kohl Rosario, an explosive, athletic 6-foot-5 wing who can shoot the three. His hustle and high motor have already drawn praise in practice, which bodes well for his case to earn early minutes.
Former NC State commit Paul Mbiya is a physical specimen with a 7-foot-8 wingspan who has the tools to be a defensive superstar. While he’ll face some growing pains adjusting to the college game, he has the potential to be the best backup big man in the country.
If Bidunga doesn’t make his anticipated leap, Mbiya could help fill the gap, and Coach Self might even trust him more in some crunch-time situations.
Brazilian forward Samis Calderon should also earn minutes after impressing with Overtime Elite. He brings the Jayhawks extra depth and length in the frontcourt.
Unlike recent Kansas rosters, this year’s squad will count heavily on its freshmen for production, so it’s essential that this group steps up, particularly by the time conference play begins.