Bill Self Compares Kansas Freshman Kohl Rosario to Jayhawks Legend
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self spoke with the media Monday afternoon during his summer press conference.
He touched on a number of topics, including the official date of 2025 Late Night in the Phog and Elmarko Jackson's injury recovery.
However, Self also spoke about the late June addition of Moravian Prep guard Kohl Rosario, who reclassified up one year to join KU and play in the upcoming season.
Self compared Rosario to one of KU's best wing players in recent memory, telling reporters: "Kohl (Rosario) is a (Christian Braun) that shoots it better. But he's not as big and not as powerful yet."
That kind of comparison gives fans something to be excited about given the impact Braun had in Lawrence.
Braun spent three years at Kansas, helping deliver a national championship in 2022 and currently carving out a major role with the Denver Nuggets.
Rosario is not nearly as developed physically, but Self believes his outside shot is more polished at this stage.
The 6-foot-5 freshman saw his stock rise significantly on the AAU circuit where he displayed his outside shooting range and sneaky athleticism.
He was one of two summer additions, joining former NC State commit Paul Mbiya to round out the Jayhawks’ 2025-26 roster.
KU fans would welcome any player with even a fraction of Braun’s fire and energy, especially one who is a legitimate 3-point threat.
Rosario’s reclassification gives KU another long-term backcourt piece who can be molded into the system early.
His minutes might be limited to start, but he has the skill set to push for an extensive role if he continues to develop his frame.