Kansas Transfer Portal Update: Jayhawks Make Top 5 For Two Frontcourt Targets
While Kansas and head coach Bill Self recently returned 6-9 freshman forward Flory Bidunga, they still need to bolster their frontcourt after losing star big man presence as Hunter Dickinson used his final season of eligibility last season.
Seeking to fill that void, Self and his staff have been active in the transfer portal, reaching out to frontcourt prospects Malique Ewin of Florida State and Shawn Phillips Jr., a center from Arizona State.
On Thursday evening, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the Jayhawks landed in the top five of Ewin.
The 6-11 forward put together an impressive sophomore campaign, averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while leading the ACC in field goal percentage at 59.6.
To obtain Ewin’s talents, Kansas will have to beat out the likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Virginia.
By Friday, the Jayhawks had also made the cut for their other frontcourt target, as they were in Phillips’ top-five, alongside Cincinnati, Memphis, Missouri, and Villanova, according to Dushawn London of 247 Sports.
Playing limited minutes this past season (18.0 per game), Phillips still managed 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds on an efficient 57.3 percent from the field.
Ewin or Phillips, and potentially both, would join a transfer class currently consisting of wing Tre White (from Illinois), and guard Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago).
Either transfer target would seamlessly slide into the frontcourt alongside Bidunga, and offer the Jayhawks one of the premier one-two big men punches in the Big 12.