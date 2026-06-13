Two Kansas Jayhawks Who NBA Teams Are Overlooking Ahead of Draft

The lone Kansas basketball player receiving attention leading up to the NBA Draft is star guard Darryn Peterson, and rightfully so. The phenom is considered a generational prospect and is viewed as a likely top-2 pick next week.



While he deserves all the hype he has been receiving, some of his former teammates also have an opportunity to carve out careers in the NBA, albeit in vastly different roles. Those players are his two backcourt mates from Lawrence, Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White.

Neither former Jayhawk is expected to hear their name called on draft night, but both will undoubtedly receive looks from NBA teams once the event concludes. Multiple organizations have already expressed interest in Council and White, who have completed individual workouts with teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Sacramento Kings.

Council shined at the G League Combine and turned plenty of heads despite not receiving an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. White has been more of an under-the-radar prospect, but his point-of-attack defense and 3-point shooting make him an intriguing wing for teams to monitor.



Aside from his offensive limitations, Council is the exact type of player coaches want on their roster. He started all 35 games for the Jayhawks this past season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

What truly makes Council special, though, is his personality and grit on the court. In just one season at Kansas, he quickly became a fan favorite by playing with relentless energy and never shying away from being himself.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14), Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) talks to the media following the game against Houston Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White, on the other hand, averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Like Council, he joined the Jayhawks for the 2025-26 season as a transfer from Illinois, shooting a team-best 40.3% from 3-point range and consistently displaying the hustle and toughness that made him a fixture in Kansas' rotation.



Both players will naturally be overshadowed by Peterson when discussing KU's NBA prospects this year. Still, Jayhawk fans should keep an eye on where Council and White land after the draft, whether that comes in the form of an NBA contract, a two-way deal, or an opportunity in the G League.