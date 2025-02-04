What Bill Self Said About Kansas Basketball's Schedule Following Iowa State Victory
After a rocky week and a half of games, No. 16 Kansas Basketball picked up a big win over No. 8 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday.
Following the game, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self had high praise for his team and mapped out its remaining schedule.
"I think we have another run in us; we've been so inconsistent," said Self. "When we've been good, we've been terrific, but when we've been bad it has just been a free fall."
After the big win at home over the Cyclones, the Jayhawks move to an overall record of 16-6 and 7-4 in conference action.
Kansas will be looking for a stretch of consistency with only one team above .500 in conference play remaining on their February slate.
"We've got good guys, and if we can get everyone healthy and clicking at the right time. We have the potential of getting into the category of terrific teams in college basketball which should make for a crazy March," Self said following the victory.
Kansas' Upcoming Schedule
- Saturday at Kansas St.
- Feb. 11 vs. Colorado
- Feb. 15 at Utah
- Feb. 18 at BYU
- Feb. 22 vs. Oklahoma St.
- Feb. 24 at Colorado
If the Jayhawks can get everyone firing on all cylinders before the beginning of March, they have the potential to make a run in the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament.
With a lot of basketball left to play, Kansas will look to find its true identity before making its final push into the highly anticipated games in March.