What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Jayhawks' Blowout Win vs Missouri

No. 21 Kansas defeated Missouri 80-60 on Sunday afternoon in the Border Showdown on a neutral site. It was the first game that Darryn Peterson had appeared in since early last month.



Following the victory, KU head coach Bill Self talked about his team's performance. Here is what the Hall of Famer said to the media postgame.

On Darryn Peterson's first game back from injury:

"I thought he did fine. I didn't think he pushed it. That's not because of his [hamstring], that's because he's sick. I was nervous he wasn't going to play. And then I'd have to tell you guys again, 'Something came up,' and you guys will say, I'm bullshitting you, which I'm not at all. I've been 100% honest. I thought he did fine, but I didn't plan on playing him 17 and a half minutes the first half. I wanted to play about 14, and then when he got however many he got to start the second half, he was gassed. If it had been a close game, it may have been different, but I wasn't going to try to play him over 27 anyway. So I thought, 'Why even put him back out there.' I thought he was fine.

On Tre White and Melvin Council Jr.'s performances:

"I thought Tre was great. You could make a case that Tre was the best player in the game. And you could make a case Melvin [Council Jr.] was the best player in the game second half, because Melvin created all the pace when we distanced ourselves a little bit. Those guys did well."

On how Peterson's teammates performed with him back:

"Actually, I didn't think we played great with him. I thought we stood and there wasn't any ball and body movement. The way they guarded the ball screens and hard hedged, we didn't play behind it and take advantage of it. I didn't think we played great. But on the flip side, I think there was four or five times he could have gotten a paint touch and didn't do it because I think he was just trying to fit in. I told him, 'Hey, you're sick. It's your first game back, you haven't played in a month. Hey, let it come to you,' when I don't think he's a let it come to me, type of guy. He'll be better next time. I thought he's fine this time, but I don't think we did a lot to help him and vice versa."

On the frustration around Peterson's injury:

"I think it frustrates him. It's the world we live in, in today's time, though. It's BS, though. That kid's over there getting four treatments a day for 45 minutes every treatment. That kid spends more time shooting on his own than anybody else maybe that I ever coached. That kid wants to be out there so bad. Whenever I say whatever I'm going to say, it's not enough for me to say, 'It's day to day,' which that's what it's been day to day. So there's always a reason why somebody can say something negative. If he had had a compound fracture, nobody would say anything, because you can see it. This, you can't see and fortunately, it wasn't bad enough that it kept him totally out because he did practice, but it wasn't good enough that he could play the way he needs to play."

On the atmosphere in T-Mobile Center:

"I was told a couple of days ago that we'd only sold 11,000 tickets. So it's a different deal because it's not part of our season ticket package. And I get here and I see that? I thought it was pretty darn good. I thought the crowd showed up. I actually was very pleasantly surprised by how many students showed up. Because I don't even know what the students cost, because it wasn't part of their package was it? I thought the crowd was great. I thought we did a great job, doing whatever we did to get the numbers there."

On Melvin Council Jr.'s end-of-game dunk:

"I actually thought that would be one of the first questions. I didn't think the dunk was inappropriate because of the speed he was coming at, and they were grabbing him by the shirt at the time, trying to slow him down and all that stuff. But I think if it hadn't been happening so fast, I think that it would be inappropriate. I think, depending on what perspective you come from, they came down their very next possession threw a lob trying to dunk it. So it wasn't like, there were three seconds left and everybody quit playing. Everybody was still playing at that time, at that time, so I thought it was okay."

All quotes transcribed by 247 Sports.