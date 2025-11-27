What Kansas Jayhawks Fans Should Be Thankful for This Year
Happy Thanksgiving, Jayhawk faithful, and to all who celebrate! There have certainly been better years in KU Athletics history than 2025, but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate the good happening right now.
Kansas basketball is coming off an impressive three-game stretch at the Players Era Festival, pulling off three gritty wins over quality opponents. Meanwhile, the football team is one day away from facing Utah with hopes of clinching bowl eligibility and extending the season.
So on this Thanksgiving, here is everything KU fans should be thankful for.
Elmarko Jackson
The redshirt sophomore had endured a brutal start to the season, and fans weren't shy about voicing their frustrations. He was moved to a reserve role and even lost his starting spot to Jamari McDowell.
However, yesterday's win over Tennessee could be the spark he needed. Jackson had the best game of his Kansas career, dropping a career-high 17 points, including a personal 8-0 run that turned the game upside down.
After all the criticism thrown his way over the past few weeks, the least Jayhawk fans can do today is show him some love and thankfulness.
The End of the Football Season
We're going in a different direction for this one, but let's be honest... the 2025 football campaign has been grueling to sit through.
Outside of the excitement surrounding the stadium renovation and a few early wins, the Jayhawks have not been enjoyable to watch. KU has dropped four of its past five games, including last week's blowout loss to Iowa State.
Tomorrow's matchup against Utah is likely the final game of the season unless KU pulls off a major upset. That might actually be a good thing for our stress levels.
Most years, the end of a sport brings sadness and nostalgia, but it should provide more relief than anything this year. And with basketball ramping up, most fans' attention is already elsewhere, so let's just be thankful we have collectively made it to the finish line.
Darryn Peterson's Upcoming Return
There still isn't a concrete timetable for the return from his hamstring injury, but whenever the star freshman finally gets back on the floor, it is going to be electric.
The performance in the Players Era Festival completely reset the tone of the season, as the Jayhawks did it all without their best player. A return as soon as next week against UConn inside Allen Fieldhouse isn't out of the question.
If that happens, the Phog will be one of the most exciting regular-season atmospheres in college basketball this year.
Bill Self
There isn't a particular moment that makes us thankful for Self today, but more so what he does each year. The greatest coach in the university's history continues to work magic with this roster, navigating injuries and keeping his players engaged all game.
We likely only have a few more years to watch him roam the sidelines in Lawrence. He has delivered joy to this fanbase for decades, and we should appreciate every moment we have left with him.
And once again, happy Thanksgiving, Jayhawk fans!