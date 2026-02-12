3 Things Kansas Basketball Must Accomplish the Rest of the Season

Kansas is looking to continue its eight-game winning streak that began last month deep into Big 12 conference play. The Jayhawks sit behind Arizona and Houston in the standings as they look to claim at least a share of the regular-season title.



While KU is undoubtedly playing its best basketball right now and continues to flourish with or without Darryn Peterson, it still has some things to accomplish before the regular season comes to a close.

The ultimate goal for Bill Self's squad is a national championship, but first, it has a few objectives it must achieve in the next month. Here are three things the team should look to achieve in the coming weeks.

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) and guard Tre White (3) celebrate during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3. Build Consistency With Tre White and Bryson Tiller

Although the core of Melvin Council Jr., Flory Bidunga, and Peterson has produced consistently, the two other members of the starting lineup have not been as steady. Bryson Tiller and Tre White still have a ways to go to reach their best basketball.



White has been one of the few players who have not improved during KU's winning streak, as his numbers have dropped significantly over the past seven games. His 3-point shooting percentage is down, and he is getting to the free-throw line far less often.

As for Tiller, he has logged some terrific performances as of late, including a 21-point outing against BYU and an 18-point performance against Arizona, but he disappears a bit too often. In the two combined games prior to Monday, he took just 10 shots and scored 11 total points. Additionally, he averaged only 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds on 40.6% shooting through the first six games of Big 12 play.



Once White and Tiller can be relied upon for consistent production, this Jayhawks squad will become significantly more dangerous, as White's savviness and Tiller's low-post scoring cannot be replaced. Until then, both players feel somewhat volatile and must prove they can deliver on a nightly basis.

2. Get Darryn Peterson Back at 100%

There are many factors that will determine how deep Kansas can advance in the NCAA Tournament, but the most important is the level at which Peterson is playing and whether he can consistently stay on the floor.



He has now missed 11 games this season and two in conference play, the most recent coming Monday against Arizona. Between cramping issues and unexpected illnesses, Peterson's availability has been a wildcard.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As frustrating as it may be for Jayhawk fans and the team, they will have to stick with him through it all. Peterson is the projected No. 1 pick in the draft and one of the best players in college basketball.



Kansas direly needs his scoring prowess and shot-making, especially late in games. None of the current discourse will ultimately matter if Peterson is healthy and available in March Madness.

1. Win at Least One More Marquee Road Game

As per usual, Kansas has been dominant at home this year, winning all but one game in Allen Fieldhouse for an 11-1 record. In conference play, three of those victories have come against top-15 opponents.



However, perhaps the most impressive result on KU's resume so far is its gritty road win at Texas Tech last week. The Jayhawks overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat the No. 13-ranked Red Raiders in a thriller.

This weekend presents another opportunity for a marquee road victory, as the team will head to Hilton Coliseum hoping to beat the Cyclones in Ames for the first time since 2022. If that does not occur, KU will still travel to Arizona later this month for a rematch in which the Wildcats will surely seek revenge in McKale Center.



Winning out at home will undoubtedly strengthen Kansas' case with the Selection Sunday committee, but securing one more high-profile road win could solidify the Jayhawks as a No. 2 seed candidate and significantly improve their chances of earning at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.