Where Former Kansas Basketball Players Have Landed in Transfer Portal

Bill Self and Kansas have been hit by the transfer portal as hard as any other school in the country this offseason. The Jayhawks have lost six of their seven potential returnees to the open market, with the lone retention being incoming sophomore Kohl Rosario.



While some players have not announced their transfer destinations yet and could technically return to KU, the likelihood of more than one or two players making their way back to the program is slim to none. There will be a handful of additional departures, whether they come in the next week or the next month.

Given how many transfers have passed through Lawrence in recent years, it's always interesting to track where each player ends up after their Jayhawk tenure. Here's where every portal entry who has committed is heading for the 2026-2027 campaign.

Flory Bidunga: Louisville

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year spent two years in Lawrence before committing to Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals. He is reportedly earning an exorbitant amount in NIL salary and is set to become one of the highest-paid players in the country.

Source: Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad and Kansas big man Flory Bidunga have both committed to Louisville. A major package deal for the Cardinals, as the Louisville administration was aggressive in laying out a vision for building championship roster. pic.twitter.com/tyrIC0dZO0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2026

Bidunga would have been the team's starting center next season, but losing him forces Coach Self to search for a new big man in the portal. It'll be difficult to replace the production of a double-double threat with elite defense on a nightly basis, but the Jayhawks likely would have struggled to build a complete roster while paying one player that much money.

Samis Calderon: Butler

On Apr. 13, Calderon became the second Kansas departure to announce his future school. The Brazilian native is heading to the Big East to play for Butler as a sophomore.



While Calderon showed flashes with his athleticism and length, he appeared in just 16 games as a freshman and wasn't expected to be a major contributor to next year's team. He will look to jumpstart his career under new head coach Ronald Nored.

NEWS: Kansas transfer Samis Calderon has committed to Butler, agent Aylton Tesch tells DraftExpress.



The 6'8, 21-year-old Brazilian played sparingly as a freshman but drew significant high-major interest thanks to his physical tools, 7'2 wingspan and defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/KCAZihW7M8 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 13, 2026

Bryson Tiller: Undecided

Elmarko Jackson: Undecided

Jamari McDowell: Undecided

Paul Mbiya: Undecided