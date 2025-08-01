Where Is Kansas in College Basketball Report's Early Rankings?
Early Big 12 College Basketball Rankings
With just a few months to go before college basketball kicks off, College Basketball Report released its Power 5 conference rankings.
The Kansas Jayhawks have had a few disappointing seasons. But the program is coming off a fairly solid offseason with several nice recruits coming in and the buzz slowly starting to return. So, where do they land among the other Big 12 schools?
Out of the sixteen teams in the Big 12, College Basketball Report had the Jayhawks land at No. 6 in the conference. This is a solid ranking behind some very successful schools in Houston, BYU, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Iowa State
The five schools ranked above Kansas have caused havoc for the Jayhawks in previous seasons, and reload now at this point. Houston brings in a solid freshman class along with a few key returners in Milos Uzan, Emmanuel Sharp, and Joseph Tugler.
BYU is among the hot teams rolling, adding star freshman AJ Dybantsa into the mix of a veteran squad, and Arizona, Texas Tech, and Iowa State bring back returners to form veteran squads as well.
The Big 12 Conference only seems to grow in talent and competitiveness. However, Bill Self and company are well aware and didn't take the offseason lightly.
After all of the drama and concern this offseason, the Jayhawk talent level appears to be more than fine.
The Jayhawks managed to snag Paul Mbiya from NC State after a late decommitment, Canadian stud Nginyu Ngala, and an uber-athletic guard in Kohl Rosario, who also is a 2025 reclass.
The latest haul of talent is paired with a solid group of senior leadership as well. Jayden Dawson,
Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. all look to have a great last go around in Lawrence. Elmarko Jackson looks to turn heads as he returns from a year's absence due to injury. And of course, you can't forget star freshman Darryn Peterson, and the other talented 2025 players in Samis Calderon and Bryson Tiller.
These rankings can always change in an instant, but it seems to be fair for the Jayhawks as they have a lot to prove this upcoming season.