Where Kansas Basketball Is Ranked in Early 2025-26 Preseason Rankings
The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into the upcoming season, as no one really knows where Bill Self's overhauled roster stands.
Across five early preseason rankings, KU checks in anywhere from No. 14 to a jaw-dropping No. 32.
We compiled five different rankings and pinpointed where the Jayhawks landed in each of them.
Jeff Borzello ranks Kansas outside the top 20, citing concerns with the supporting cast around Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga.
He also released the list before the Jayhawks landed Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya, which could explain the conservative slot.
On3 does not provide any reasoning but does slot the Jayhawks right inside the top 20.
James Fletcher III projects a starting five of Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson, Peterson, Tre White, and Bidunga.
Gary Parrish placed Kansas alongside On3's ranking, calling the roster overhaul both promising and risky.
He highlighted that only one of KU's top seven scorers from last season, Bidunga, is returning to the squad. Parrish is wary but excited to see how the new-look Jayhawks perform.
Jon Rothstein delivered the harshest take in his newest edition of the Rothstein 45, dropping Kansas all the way down to No. 32.
Strangely, he is the only one who factored in the additions of Rosario and Mbiya, yet still ranks KU outside the top 30.
SB Nation is the most optimistic, noting that KU might benefit from not carrying the pressure of a preseason No. 1 ranking.
Like other outlets, they point to the Peterson-Bidunga duo as one of the most dangerous combinations in the Big 12 and believe the Jayhawks can be a special team.