After a grueling three-game stretch in the Players Era Festival, the Kansas basketball team returned home to Allen Fieldhouse to take on Denver last night. While the Jayhawks came out on top 84-67, it was evident that Bill Self's group was feeling the lingering effects of last week's difficult schedule.

KU only outscored its opponent 42 to 39 in the second half in an uncharacteristically sloppy effort. It surrendered 10 made 3-pointers to a school that ranked in the bottom 10 in the nation in outside shooting before tipoff. Overall, it wasn't the kind of victory that leaves fans feeling very encouraged.



Coach Self echoed that sentiment during his postgame press conference as well. He wasn't pleased with his squad's showing in the second half and later noted that his players struggled to get around ball screens on defense.

"I thought the first half wasn't bad at all. In the second half, I didn't think we played as well," Self said. "I thought we were loose in the second half and didn't play with the same intensity or passion, but we got through it. I thought they played really well."

Right before the first half concluded, Denver guard Jordan Rogers connected on a three-quarter-court shot from nearly 70 feet out as the halftime buzzer sounded. That shot gave the Pioneers the burst they needed coming out of the break.

Denver went on a 9-2 run around the midway point of the second half that infuriated Self and forced him to use a timeout. KU did a very poor job navigating defensive assignments and lacked the intensity it displayed during its second-half comeback attempts against West Virginia and Houston.

It was a quiet night for star players like Tyran Stokes (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Leroy Blyden Jr. (6 points, 2-for-7 shooting). The Jayhawks looked every bit like a team that just wanted to get to the locker room and go home following a tough tournament gauntlet. It certainly isn't the first time we've seen them play down to competition this year.



These kinds of games are bound to happen throughout the season, but the bigger question is how the Jayhawks will respond. They are set to host a Villanova team that just upset Michigan in Philadelphia this Friday as they look to put yesterday's performance behind them.

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