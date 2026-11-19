In one of the hardest-fought regular-season wins in recent memory, the Kansas basketball team came back from an 11-point deficit in the semifinals of the Players Era 8 Tournament to advance to the championship round. The Jayhawks defeated West Virginia by a score of 86-82 in front of an electric crowd in Las Vegas.

Behind a masterful performance from WVU freshman Miles Sadler (34 points), the Mountaineers were able to take control as the game progressed. From near-perfection at the free-throw line and a highly efficient offense, it appeared they had a stranglehold on the lead, but the Jayhawks somehow rallied when it mattered most and seized the lead behind four clutch free throws from Tre White.



Kansas now has a chance to claim the $1 million Players Era NIL prize tomorrow. Here are five takeaways from Kansas' fantastic win tonight.

5. No Tyran Stokes, No Problem

After waiting an entire day for an injury update on the star freshman, the Jayhawks received the best-case scenario with the leg injury Stokes sustained last night, labeling it a bone bruise. Although he warmed up pregame, he sat on the sidelines for the entirety of the evening.

We say this with a hint of sarcasm, as not having Stokes in the lineup obviously did present a new challenge for Kansas. It had won each of its first four matchups by 20 or more points, so this was the first glimpse fans got into how this group performs under pressure.

LEROY BLYDEN JR GIVES KANSAS THE LEAD BACK pic.twitter.com/0ZxzQeibTo — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 19, 2026

Despite trailing by double digits in the second half and looking completely out of sorts, the Jayhawks slowly clawed their way back into it in a gutsy effort. The defense started to tighten up, and KU began to play its own brand of basketball. It would be nice if Stokes were back on the court tomorrow, but winning a close one against a tough Mountaineer squad is an accomplishment in itself.

4. Tre White’s Savvy Foul Baiting

There were moments today when Kansas' offense stalled. In those stretches, Tre White emerged as a catalyst, even if his points didn't all come "ethically."





Much to the dismay of the West Virginia bench, White got to the charity stripe on four different occasions in the first half. He ripped through a WVU defender's arms for an and-1 on a jumper and constantly baited Mountaineer players into jumping, allowing him to absorb the contact and draw fouls.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas forward Tre White (3) shoots as West Virginia forward Brenen Lorient (0) defends during the first half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lifetime 80% free-throw shooter shot 10-for-14 for the night. Whenever KU's offense was in a rut, White was the man to turn to. While he may not be a traditional first option, White is savvy and talented enough to manufacture scoring opportunities when called upon.

3. Trent Perry Is a Treat to Watch

Freshman wing Trent Perry continued to impress today, receiving an extended run in the wake of Stokes' absence and making the most of it. He finished with eight points, two rebounds, and knocked down all four of his free throws. However, he made his biggest impact on the defensive end.

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Kansas guard Trent Perry (23) looks on in the first half against UNLV at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Link Academy graduate showcased his active hands, deflecting several passes and making life difficult for opposing ball handlers. He has served as the bench's primary energy source when the Jayhawks need a spark and has carved out a much larger role than fans anticipated before the campaign.

2. Foul Trouble Nearly Sealed KU’s Fate

Part of the reason why the Jayhawks were so inconsistent in the first half was foul trouble. They had to sub out Taylen Kinney early, who committed three first-half fouls, while both frontcourt starters (Keanu Dawes and Trey Kaufman-Renn) had two before halftime.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas guard Taylen Kinney (0) drives to the basket against West Virginia guard Miles Sadler (1) during the first half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each team had its depth tested in this one, and KU was already short-handed without Stokes or Melvin Council Jr. The bench didn't do a fantastic job, though it did enough for the starting five to take over and secure the win for the Jayhawks.

1. Jayhawks Overcome WVU's Elite Defense

Heading into the contest, WVU boasted the No. 21 defensive efficiency mark in the country. While West Virginia made KU's offense look as uncomfortable as it had all season, it was able to overcome its often sluggish performance in the end. The Jayhawks still shot 49.1% from the field and only committed eight turnovers despite leaving too many points at the foul line (27-for-40 as a team).

The Mountaineers were playing very physically, but that also forced them into the double bonus early in the first half, racking up 16 team fouls after the first 20 minutes of play. Kansas was able to match that intensity and escape with the dub.

The Jayhawks will square off against fellow Big 12 foe Houston tomorrow in the Players Era 8 championship game.

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