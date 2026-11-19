In Kansas' first-round matchup in the Players Era 8 Tournament, freshman phenom Tyran Stokes suffered a bone bruise on his leg that knocked him out of the win over UNLV. While he warmed up pregame last night against West Virginia, he was held out for precautionary reasons in hopes of avoiding any further aggravation.

Despite trailing by double digits at one point in the first half, the Jayhawks were able to weather the storm and advance to the showcase's championship game. They will take on No. 8 Houston in a late-night battle to take home the $1 million NIL prize.



With Stokes sidelined, players like Keanu Dawes and Trent Perry rose to the occasion. Tre White called KU's impressive depth its "superpower" due to the abundance of guys who can step up when their number is called and contribute meaningfully. That leads us to an intriguing question: Should Bill Self and his coaching staff hold out Stokes tonight, even if he pleads with them to suit up?

Why Tyran Stokes Shouldn't Suit Up vs. Houston

After yesterday's victory, Self confirmed that the medical staff had given Stokes the 'clearance' to play. But once he tested things out on the hardwood, he acknowledged he was favoring his injured leg more and didn't feel 100%.

When asked about Stokes' status and a potential return in the title game, Self replied, 'I don't know if 24 more hours will make a big difference.' That should give you a pretty good indication of what he is leaning toward.



If Stokes felt enough discomfort to sit out approximately 24 hours before today's contest, the odds of him miraculously recovering overnight are slim. Regardless of whether he feels better, he could still think about it subconsciously and be reluctant to put his full weight on it. It's also not as if the Jayhawks are guaranteed a win over this dangerous Houston squad that just upset No. 1 Florida.

Picking up a top-10 win over Houston and winning the Players Era event would be a nice boost to the resume, but is it worth jeopardizing the entire season? He won't be playing at full strength, and there's always the threat of worsening the existing injury. The Selection Sunday committee isn't going to drastically alter KU's seeding because of a Stokes-less loss in November.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas guard Tyran Stokes (4) reacts after the game against West Virginia in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawes was incredible in Stokes' place, tallying his first double-double as a Jayhawk (18 points, 12 rebounds) and blocking two shots at the rim in the second half. He obviously isn't the caliber of player Stokes is, but he brings his own skill set that benefits his teammates.

Fans have already seen this scenario take a turn for the worse with Darryn Peterson last year. He'd dress to play and look good in warmups, but his cramping never subsided throughout the season and would reappear in the middle of games. There's no reason to take that risk in what could be one of Self's final years at the helm.

There will be plenty of other marquee showdowns for Stokes to participate in during his inaugural season in Lawrence. For now, the priority should be to let him heal up and hopefully get back before the end of the month.

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