Why Experts Still View Kansas’ Darryn Peterson as the Top 2026 Prospect

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson entered his freshman season with higher expectations than perhaps anyone to play for Bill Self. Despite his impressive statistics and undeniable talent, most Jayhawk fans would agree that he has been a letdown.



Between Peterson's constant availability issues that have held him out of 11 games and a nagging cramping ailment that has limited his burst at times, his lone year in Lawrence has not gone as anybody expected it to. Whenever he appears to be trending upward, something impedes him from showing off his stardom.

The 19-year-old phenom graduated high school ranked No. 1 by major recruiting outlets and was widely viewed as the most likely candidate to go first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. He has yet to lose that status as the top prospect, even with an increasing number of doubters in recent weeks.



For scouts to continue to view him as a top one or two talent is a testament to his on-the-court ability, because his freshman campaign has frankly been nothing short of a disaster. But why do executives maintain the belief that these problems will not carry into his professional career?

Will Injury Questions Be Enough to Dethrone Peterson at No. 1?

It goes without saying that the past few months have slightly damaged Peterson's draft stock, but more so his reputation. While many people had him penciled in to go No. 1 overall before the season, he is now labeled as someone without a winning mentality by his critics.



Whenever his name is brought up in draft circles, it is done so with some skepticism. Yet every mock draft online has him slotted in at either No. 1 overall or No. 2 behind BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

If you're a pessimistic Kansas fan, you probably have no idea why a player who can seemingly never finish out a game and has not fully proven himself as a winning player at the collegiate level has hardly seen his draft stock decline. CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish laid it out in a way that some may understand in his latest mock draft, where he placed Peterson at No. 1.



"Do I love the way his season has unfolded? Obviously not," Parrish wrote. "But, for now at least, I'm going to trust that Peterson's in-and-out-of-the-lineup stuff that led to social media nicknaming him "DNP" is behind him, and that, by the time it's time to select players, he'll be the consensus option at No. 1.

Parrish is not the only draft expert who echoes this sentiment. ESPN's Jeremy Woo still has Peterson ranked as the top overall player and believes teams will do the same until they receive his physicals at the NBA Draft Combine.



"Amid the public negativity, scouts and execs I've talked to have consistently emphasized the need for patience, as there won't be a full referendum on his health until NBA teams receive his medical reports at the combine," he explained.

The biggest questions are about his health, but that is not the only concern about him right now. Amid KU's abysmal skid in which it has lost four of its last six games, Peterson is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds on a meager 35.9% shooting (32.7% 3-point percentage). He is coming off his worst performance all year against Arizona State, where he finished 3-for-18 from the field.



Sam Vecenie of The Athletic made a good point and says teams are going to have to rely on the high school evaluations of Peterson, given that he hasn't always played to his strengths at KU. In his latest mock, as well as other outlets like Bleacher Report and USA TODAY, Dybantsa claimed the top spot over Peterson.

Ultimately, there is a reason why so many people are enamored with the Ohio native — he has a ceiling to be one of the all-time greats when it is all said and done. If Peterson cannot redeem himself in the coming weeks with the NCAA Tournament approaching, he and his camp will have to do a heck of a job to convince NBA teams that his misfortunes won't follow him to the league.