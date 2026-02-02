Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

The Houston Rockets are eyeing on a third win in a row on Monday night when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam.

After an NBA Finals appearance last season, the Pacers have had their 2025-26 season derailed by injuries, although they have played better as of late. Rick Carlislie’s group is 5-5 in its last 10 games, improving to 10-16 at home despite having just 13 total wins this season.

Houston is a .500 team on the road (13-13), and it may have its work cut out for it against a scrappy Indiana team that has knocked off the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in back-to-back games.

Plus, the Rockets are down Kevin Durant (ankle) in this game, leaving them with a lot less offensive firepower on Monday.

The play-in tournament isn’t really in play for Indiana, but it’s starting to show some signs of life to potentially avoid the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Can it spoil this game for a Rockets team that is trying to finish in the top four in the Western Conference?

Let’s examine the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -6.5 (-108)

Pacers +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rockets: -245

Pacers: +200

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Rockets record: 30-17

Pacers record: 13-36

Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Durant – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Isaiah Crawford – questionable

Tristen Newton – out

Pacers Injury Report

Obi Toppin – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – doubtful

Rockets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Reed Sheppard OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-101)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Sheppard with Kevin Durant (ankle) out of the lineup:

This season, Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. The former top-three pick has had some big games offensively this season, including a 31-point, nine-rebound, five-assist game in one of the two matchups that Durant missed.

While I'm not expecting that big of a game from Sheppard, I do think he'll have an expanded role in the offense on Monday. Sheppard's points prop is up at 15.5 at DraftKings, but his rebounds and assists props have stayed relatively the same (2.5 and 3.5). I think that makes him a little undervalued, as someone has to initiate offense for this Houston team with Durant out.

Sheppard started both of the games KD missed earlier this season, and he has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games. I wouldn't be shocked to see the second-year guard have one of his better scoring games of the season, especially since the Pacers rank 28th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards (27.07 per night).

Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I’m backing the Pacers to cover the spread in this game:

Despite their terrible record this season, the Pacers are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as home underdogs, going 13-7.

That’s helped Indiana to a respectable 10-16 record overall at home, despite the fact that the team has lost key players again and again this season. Indy is pretty healthy heading into Monday’s clash with Houston, as only Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin have been ruled out.

That should give the Pacers a chance to compete with the Rockets, who are down Kevin Durant and come into this game with some shaky road numbers.

Houston is 13-13 straight up on the road and 10-12 against the spread as a road favorite. In the team’s 26 road games, it has a net rating of +4.8 – one of the best marks in the NBA – but can it keep that going without Durant?

Houston is +6.8 points per 100 possessions with Durant on the floor this season, but it’s just +4.1 points per 100 possessions when he’s off. Plus, the Rockets’ clutch-time offense (games within five points in the final five minutes) has struggled all season, as they’re 20th in offensive rating.

If the Pacers can hang around, Houston is going to have to find someone other than Durant to carry the team down the stretch.

Indy has played better as of late, winning five of its last 10 games and two in a row. While I wouldn't bet on the Pacers to win outright, I do think they can cover a two-possession spread on Monday.

Pick: Pacers +6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

