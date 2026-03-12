Why Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Has a Lot on the Line This Postseason

As the Kansas Jayhawks get set to make their postseason debut tonight against the TCU Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, the question on a lot of Kansas basketball fans’ minds is how will freshman Darryn Peterson perform over these next few weeks?

Will he be the superstar freshman we’ve seen glimpses of this season? Will he be healthy? Can he lead this team to a national championship like head coach Bill Self says he’s capable of?

These are all questions that many of us are asking, and it’s a sign of what is on the line for Peterson this postseason.

Peterson has been the subject of a lot of controversy this season due to the number of games and amount of playing time he’s missed throughout the year. The national media has questioned his toughness, desire, and whether he truly loves the game.

Peterson has the chance to shut that down once and for all – and gain a lot more – if he plays up to his potential over these next few weeks.

No. 1 Pick

If Peterson plays like the player he’s capable of being, he can prove to NBA scouts and general managers that he deserves to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft this summer.

Even without a dominant postseason, he still may very well be the top overall pick. But what was once considered a sure thing by many in the industry is now up in the air after the missed time this season and the way his fellow freshman phenoms – particularly AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Cam Boozer (Duke) – have played as of late.

However, if he comes out and puts on a show for the Jayhawks and leads them on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, that will likely calm any naysayers that may be left about his game and whether or not he can be a franchise player.

Having the distinction of being the No. 1 overall pick is a rare and special thing for an athlete, no matter what sport they’re in. And Peterson has the chance to secure that special honor with a series of strong performances this March.

Legacy at Kansas

This postseason is also key for Peterson’s legacy at Kansas.

Yes, he’s the most talented freshman to play at KU this century and he should be considered the greatest of all the one-and-done players that have come before him in Lawrence. But that’s not what many people will remember if he falters this postseason.

If he misses games or plays poorly, the defining theme of his time at Kansas will be marked with a “what if.” But if he performs and carries this team to a Final Four and perhaps the national championship, then all the frustrations from the regular season will be forgotten and he will be remembered fondly instead of the polarizing figure he has been this year.

Legends are made in March – especially at Kansas. And Darryn Peterson has the opportunity to become one of those beloved legends if he performs like the special player he is over these next few weeks.