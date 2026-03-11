Can Darryn Peterson Lead Kansas to a National Championship? Bill Self Thinks So

From the beginning, Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self has praised Darryn Peterson as the best player he’s ever recruited. And although he hasn’t always been able to show that greatness this season due to injury, Self still believes in his star player.

After Melvin Council Jr.’s memorable speech on Senior Day, Self took a moment to talk about the other players on the team before concluding his portion of the speech. Once he got to Peterson, he expressed the same level of confidence as he did before he ever stepped foot on campus.

“Still yet we haven’t seen the best, because today you saw how easy it was when his body is feeling good and it’s feeling better each and every week," Self said. "And guys, he’s good enough to put a team on his back for two or three weeks – Darryn Peterson.”

Self is right about us not seeing the best of Peterson yet this year, but he did show signs of returning to his old self in the win against Kansas State.

In part two of this season’s Sunflower Showdown, Peterson dropped an effortless 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the record-setting 104-85 Kansas win.

If that’s the version of Peterson that Kansas is going to get for the remainder of the season, then Self is also right about him being able to lead this team to a national championship.

Why Peterson can be that guy

This time of year, elite guard play is what wins you games. If you’re evenly matched head to head, it’s going to come down to which guy can take over and make a play – and KU has that guy in Peterson.

Not only can he hit a shot from anywhere on the floor, but he has the calm demeanor to thrive under the pressures of the postseason and the confidence to not back down from any team or any defender.

Peterson also has the luxury of having a capable team around him. Yes, he can be the guy to go get a bucket when the team needs it, but he also knows he doesn’t have to make every single play or every single shot because 0f how talented his teammates are. That should allow him to play more freely than someone who feels like they are their team’s only hope.

Make no mistake: If Kansas reaches the Final Four and ultimately wins the national championship this year, Peterson will be the main reason why. He just won’t be doing it alone.