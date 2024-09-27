KANSAS

2025 Big 12 Football Recruiting Rankings: Where the Kansas Jayhawks Stand

The season is in full swing, but Lance Leipold is busy assembling his 2025 recruiting class. Rich Cirminiello updates how Kansas is doing compared to the rest of the Big 12.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead the team onto the field prior to a game against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead the team onto the field prior to a game against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
While Lance Leipold is busy trying to turn things around on the football field, he and his staff are simultaneously putting together a recruiting class that'll keep Kansas competitive in 2025 and beyond.

With footprints from Disney to Tempe, Big 12 recruiting battles have no boundaries these days. Here's how the Jayhawks are faring compared to the rest of the league as the Dec. 4 early signing day quickly approaches:

*Rankings and Total Points Courtesy of Rivals.com

16. Colorado

Total Commits: 8
Total Points: 728
Top Commit: DB Alex Graham

15. Iowa State

Total Commits: 13
Total Points: 915
Top Commit: DB Joshua Patterson

14. BYU

Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 939
Top Commit: WR Lamason Waller

13. Kansas

Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 1105
Top Commit: OL Julian Marks

The Jayhawks succeeded in keeping Olathe's Marks in state. They also received a commitment from Edmond, Oklahoma's David McComb who has the tools to eventually develop into the program's starting quarterback.

12. Cincinnati

Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1140
Top Commit: DB Jahmari Deloatch

10. Texas Tech

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1275
Top Commit: WR Bryson Jones

10. Kansas State

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1275
Top Commit: TE Linkon Cure

9. Houston

Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1305
Top Commit: DB Jacob Bradford

8. Oklahoma State

Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1365
Top Commit: DE Michael Riles

7. Utah

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1380
Top Commit: DE Karson Kaufusi

6. Arizona

Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1470
Top Commit: RB Wesley Yarbrough

5. Baylor

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1500
Top Commit: DE Kamauryn Morgan

4. West Virginia

Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 1545
Top Commit: RB Deandre Desinor

3. Arizona State

Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1553
Top Commit: WR Adrian Wilson

2. TCU

Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 1737
Top Commit: DE Chad Woodfork

1. UCF

Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1833
Top Commit: WR Jayvan Boggs

Published

