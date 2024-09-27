2025 Big 12 Football Recruiting Rankings: Where the Kansas Jayhawks Stand
While Lance Leipold is busy trying to turn things around on the football field, he and his staff are simultaneously putting together a recruiting class that'll keep Kansas competitive in 2025 and beyond.
With footprints from Disney to Tempe, Big 12 recruiting battles have no boundaries these days. Here's how the Jayhawks are faring compared to the rest of the league as the Dec. 4 early signing day quickly approaches:
16. Colorado
Total Commits: 8
Total Points: 728
Top Commit: DB Alex Graham
15. Iowa State
Total Commits: 13
Total Points: 915
Top Commit: DB Joshua Patterson
14. BYU
Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 939
Top Commit: WR Lamason Waller
13. Kansas
Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 1105
Top Commit: OL Julian Marks
The Jayhawks succeeded in keeping Olathe's Marks in state. They also received a commitment from Edmond, Oklahoma's David McComb who has the tools to eventually develop into the program's starting quarterback.
12. Cincinnati
Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1140
Top Commit: DB Jahmari Deloatch
10. Texas Tech
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1275
Top Commit: WR Bryson Jones
10. Kansas State
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1275
Top Commit: TE Linkon Cure
9. Houston
Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1305
Top Commit: DB Jacob Bradford
8. Oklahoma State
Total Commits: 17
Total Points: 1365
Top Commit: DE Michael Riles
7. Utah
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1380
Top Commit: DE Karson Kaufusi
6. Arizona
Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1470
Top Commit: RB Wesley Yarbrough
5. Baylor
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1500
Top Commit: DE Kamauryn Morgan
4. West Virginia
Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 1545
Top Commit: RB Deandre Desinor
3. Arizona State
Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 1553
Top Commit: WR Adrian Wilson
2. TCU
Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 1737
Top Commit: DE Chad Woodfork
1. UCF
Total Commits: 19
Total Points: 1833
Top Commit: WR Jayvan Boggs
