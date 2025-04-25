2025 NFL Draft: Best Team Fits For Kansas Cornerback Cobee Bryant
Even after a wild first round, there are still several NFL teams in need of a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kansas veteran Cobee Bryant will probably be a Day Three Saturday pick, but he's got the skills, experience, nose for the ball, and next-level talent to ba a late round find who sticks around.
He just came off a great senior year, leaving the school No. 2 all-time in interceptions. He's ready to roll, but he first needs a team.
With the major emphasis on defense in this year's draft, Bryant could sneak into the third round if there's a run on corners, but again, he's more likely a late call around the fifth round.
Which team is looking to make a fit for Bryant? Here are the three teams that stand out the best for Bryant.
Minnesota Vikings
With the resurgence on a high-level defense in recent years, and the need for a cornerback, Bryant seems to be the perfect fit for the Vikings. They don't have that many picks, and they went for guard Donovan Jackson in the first round, but corner is the biggest need. Bryant might be the call with the first pick in the fifth.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos already have a great young corner in Pat Surtain, and they drafted Jahdae Barron out of Texas in the first round. However, they have three picks in the sixth round, and if Bryant slips, they could stop up on the position with a great value get.
Green Bay Packers
With the uncertainty of Jaire Alexander, a corner is a necessity for the Packers - the position is their top need, and they took wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round. They have the 22nd pick in the fourth round - that seems like just the right time for Bryant - and if there's a big slip, the 23rd pick in the sixth works.