Is Jordan Mason Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason injured his ankle in Week 16 against the New York Giants and did not return, and he's been ruled out for Thursday's Christmas Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.
It was expected that Mason would miss this game, as it was reported earlier in the week that he was a long shot to suit up in this NFC North battle.
The Vikings are short-handed across the board, as J.J. McCarthy (hand) has been ruled out for this game, setting up Max Brosmer to make his second start of his NFL career.
This season, Mason has 145 carries for 664 yards and six scores, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He handle a big workload early in the season with Aaron Jones out due to a hamstring injury, but Jones should operate as the lead back in Week 17.
Here's a look at the best prop bet for the Minnesota running game in this Christmas Day battle.
Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Jones OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
With Mason going down in Week 16, Jones carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards against the Giants, and he's carried the ball at least 12 times in each of the last three games.
The Vikings don't have J.J. McCarthy (hand) in this matchup, so they'll likely lean heavily on their running game to help backup quarterback Max Brosmer.
The Lions are just 15th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, so Jones should be able to find some success on the ground, leading to more carries. The veteran back played 63.9 percent of the snaps last week and may see an even bigger share on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
