Kansas Football in the NFL: Jayhawks Playing in Preseason
The 2025 NFL Preseason kicks off tonight with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.
Over the next few weeks, many former Kansas Jayhawks will participate in their team's preseason festivities, whether they are competing for spots on the 53-man roster or tuning up for the regular season.
A total of 17 former KU stars across 15 franchises are set to compete in the preseason.
Former Kansas Jayhawks Playing in the NFL Preseason
DE Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders)
OL Dominick Puni (San Francisco 49ers)
RB Devin Neal (New Orleans Saints)
DE Austin Booker (Chicago Bears)
CB Cobee Bryant (Atlanta Falcons)
RB Khalil Herbert (Indianapolis Colts)
OL Bryce Cabeldue (Seattle Seahawks)
QB Jason Bean (Indianapolis Colts)
WR Luke Grimm (Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Mello Dotson (Carolina Panthers)
WR Steven Sims Jr. (Seattle Seahawks)
OL Logan Brown (Minnesota Vikings)
OL Hakeem Adeniji (Dallas Cowboys)
LB JB Brown (Denver Broncos)
WR Kwamie Lassiter II (Kansas City Chiefs)
WR Quentin Skinner (New York Jets)
LB Craig Young (Cincinnati Bengals)
Of the 17 representatives from the University of Kansas, nearly half are rookies. Devin Neal and Bryce Cabeldue were selected in the draft this April, while Cobee Bryant, Luke Grimm, Mello Dotson, Logan Brown, JB Brown, and Quentin Skinner are all undrafted free agents.
Other notable Jayhawks include second-year standouts Dominick Puni and Austin Booker. Veterans like Dorance Armstrong, Khalil Herbert, Steven Sims Jr., and Hakeem Adeniji continue to thrive as well.
Kwamie Lassiter II, who has not played in an NFL game since 2023, recently signed with the Chiefs in light of injuries to several players in KC's wide receiving corps.
The first Jayhawk playing in the preseason will be Grimm, suiting up for the Chargers. Despite receiving high praise since signing with LA, he has been dealing with an injury during training camp, meaning his status is up in the air.