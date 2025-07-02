2026 Kansas Football Recruiting Class Rises to No. 1 in Big 12
The Kansas Jayhawks now own the top ranked 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12 after receiving a verbal commitment last week from three-star defensive lineman Lucas Smalls-Allen.
With Smalls-Allen’s pledge, KU has moved ahead of Arizona State to claim the No. 1 spot in the current Big 12 recruiting rankings (according to Rivals) and No. 23 in the country overall. If it holds, it will be the first time the Jayhawks have walked away with the top ranking in program history.
It’s a miraculous turnaround on the recruiting trail by head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas coaching staff after the Jayhawks finished last in the Big 12 rankings in three of the past five seasons (2022, 2023, and 2025).
The team’s current ranking is due in large part to KU’s efforts to recruit throughout the Sunflower State.
The Jayhawks own commitments from five of the top 10 ranked high school prospects in Kansas, including a pair of four-star recruits in defensive back James Dunnigan Jr. (Manhattan) and defensive end Hunter Huggins (Wichita).
The Jayhawks are also thought to be one of the leaders in the recruitment of uncommitted Wichita linebacker Johnmichael Fountain, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the state.
There’s still a long way to go between now and the early signing period in December, but it’s been an impressive showing from this KU coaching staff this offseason. And their ability to attract this level of talent is a very encouraging sign for the future of this program.