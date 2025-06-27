KANSAS

Kansas Football Lands Commitment From 3-Star DT Lucas Smalls-Allen

The Kansas Jayhawks' 2026 recruiting class continues to grow after landing a commitment from a three-star defensive line prospect on Friday.

Dillon Davis

Head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas football staff continue their impressive offseason on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Lucas Smalls-Allen.

The 6-foot-3 Smalls-Allen announced his commitment to KU on Friday after taking an official visit to Lawrence last weekend. He chose KU over offers from Wake Forest, UCF, and others.

Smalls-Allen becomes the fifth defensive lineman to commit to KU in the 2026 class, joining edge rushers Hunter Higgins and Joshua Galbreath, defensive tackle Nakwaine Carter, and defensive end Draeden Punt.

With Smalls-Allen’s pledge, KU’s 2026 recruiting class now includes a total of 19 high school prospects and is ranked No. 22 in the country (according to Rivals). The class also currently sits at No. 1 in the Big 12.

Smalls-Allen, who plays for Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, is a dual-sport athlete who also competes in track and field. In fact, he made the state finals this year throwing shot put in just his second year in the sport.

College football experts often say that football is “won in the trenches,” so adding a player with Smalls-Allen’s athleticism should be a welcome addition to this KU roster in the years ahead.

