4-star Kansas Football Recruiting Target Sets Announcement Date
One of the top running back prospects in the 2026 class is set to make his college decision and the Kansas Jayhawks are looking more like the favorite to land his services.
6-foot running back Kory Amachree from Haslett, Michigan, will decide between six schools during a hat ceremony at Haslett High School this Friday at 2 p.m. CT. Haslett has a final list of Kansas, Michigan State, Harvard, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and Duke.
Amachree is rated as a four-star prospect and the 24th best running back in the 2026 class, according to 247sports.com. He holds offers from dozens of schools – particularly from the Big Ten
– including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and others.
Haslett took an official visit to Lawrence in April, with KU assistant head coach/running backs coach Jonathan Wallace taking the lead with his recruitment. Amachree has also taken official visits to Pitt and Indiana this past month and was scheduled to visit Michigan State on June 1 – but it appears the KU staff has done the work to prevent that from happening.
Not long after announcing his commitment date, the 247Sports staff logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of KU – a strong indicator that the Jayhawks have closed the deal.
Wallace has been a great recruiter for KU since joining the staff in 2020, and many former KU running backs have experienced success under Wallace’s tutelage – none more so than Devin Neal. Wallace has also helped showcase the talents of current KU tailback Daniel Hishaw Jr. and former Jayhawk Pooka Williams Jr.
As a junior at Haslett High School this past season, Amachree rushed for 560 yards on 74 carries (7.6 yards per carry) and scored 8 touchdowns before suffering a brutal leg injury in October fracturing his fibula and tibia – sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
Despite the injury setback, Haslett is on track to rejoin his team for his senior year. He also doesn’t appear to have missed much time in the weight room as he already looks the part of a college football running back.
On Friday, we’ll know whether or not that college uniform will be in crimson and blue. Amachree’s commitment ceremony will be streamed live by local Michigan station WLNS 6 News.