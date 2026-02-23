Kansas HC Lance Leipold Discusses 2026 Union Jack Classic in London

For Kansas football's first conference game of the 2026 campaign, it will take on Arizona State in the inaugural Union Jack Classic in London. The game will be played at the legendary Wembley Stadium in an overseas clash.



Although there have been mixed reactions about the contest and playing college football in other countries, KU will undoubtedly grow its brand significantly by competing in Europe. It will be the most highly publicized matchup of KU's regular-season slate.

Last week, head coach Lance Leipold joined a virtual interview to discuss the London game in depth with reporters. He offered several notable quotes and began by explaining why he believes it is a valuable opportunity for the program.



"I truly believe that this matchup and having this game at Wembley and in London is just the beginning of the growth of what will become parallel to what the NFL has been doing as far as international American football," Leipold said. "This will be something that we look upon as a historical experience."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leipold said that one of the most challenging aspects of playing the game will be factors many would not consider, such as equipment and even food. He noted that student-athletes at the Power 4 level follow a strict training and nutrition program that could be disrupted by the long flight and time difference if not managed properly.



"Traffic is going to be a big hurdle for us because we don't get the same type of escorts for traffic flow that we sometimes do in the United States," Leipold added. "So those are going to be things we're working through, like getting our gear sent over, logistics from hotel to practice site, and as I said, from hotel to stadium and food.”

The game will be played during the heart of the season, just six days after a crucial border showdown against Missouri, but Leipold wants the experience to extend beyond football. He says it will not only expose his players to a new culture, but that he hopes it will be meaningful for everyone involved.



"I don't want this to be a, 'Let's get in, play the game, and leave,'" he explained. "I think there needs to be some cultural touches, some impact, some ambassadorship, and things that we can do that we owe to all of you and how we can continue to help this game grow."

Ultimately, there has been substantial criticism about the game from both fanbases. Many argue that college football does not carry the global significance of the NFL and should remain in campus stadiums becaus tradition is what makes the sport special.

People will continue to hold that view, but Leipold disagreed with that perspective. He said that without adapting to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, programs will struggle to keep pace with the rest.



"We have had to continually change amongst this game, and I think it has changed more than ever in the last five years than ever before," he concluded. "We will continue to, or otherwise you end up like a dinosaur in this thing. You either got to adapt or you're going to die, and I think we all have to modify how we go about doing this."