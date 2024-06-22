68 Days: K-Uniform Report, Part 1
Each year in the 100 days previews, I predict and choose what Kansas football should wear in each of their upcoming football games. Last season, Kansas introduced a sharp new set of blue and white uniforms with block lettering and traditional football numbering. They also gave us one of the country's best alternate uniforms going head to toe in black in a set dubbed the “Blackhawk” uniform. I expect to see all of these in action this season, with some red tossed in for good measure. The addition of lots of red elements is certainly a combo that people like, but I prefer Kansas in blue. Does that mean I won't include red in the predictions? No. They'll wear red.
Last year, KU wore their old red set with the small font and old number style and it looked bad. Here’s hoping that if the Hawks do bust out the reds, they’ll have a new set that’s more in line from an aesthetic perspective with the blue and whites or something akin to the Blackhawk with circus font. We’ll see.
For these posts, I’ll be looking at what I think Kansas will wear, what they should wear, all the while taking into consideration what the opposition will most likely be wearing. Today, we look at the first third of the schedule.
Game One: Lindenwood
The Lindenwood Tigers come to Children’s Mercy Park to start the season and this team, still relatively new to top division football, wears black, gold, grey, and white. That means they’ll be wearing white jerseys and some combo of the above colors for their helmet and pants. Either way, Kansas will be decked out in a lot of blue. I think they’ll do what they normally do to open the season and that is wear mono-blue.
What they should wear: blue from head to toe
What they will wear: all blue
Game Two: at Illinois
The first road game is always a guessing game from a uniform perspective and this year is just another stab in the dark. Illinois should be garbed out in a lot of orange and navy blue so it wouldn’t surprise me if Kansas avoided blue all together and added some red. I’d prefer not to see that, but for this one, it’s probably look fine.
What they should wear: all white
What they will wear: white helmet, white jersey, red pants
Game Three: UNLV
Back in the state of Kansas for game number three and it’s a rematch of last December’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl where Kansas blew past the UNLV Rebels. KU was the road team in that one and they looked as good as they can on the road going blue/white/blue. They should stick to something similar for this game at CM Park as UNLV’s red, white, and silver combo will look good against KU’s blue. Really, anything with a lot of blue will be perfect.
What they should wear: blue helmet, blue jersey, white pants
What they will wear: white helmet, blue jersey, blue pants
Game Four: at West Virginia
This is a huge game to get the conference season off to a good start. WVU should be decked out in lots of navy and yellow so KU should again break out the all whites and I think they will.
What they should wear: all white
What they will wear: all white
We will have parts two and three later in the summer. Stay tuned.