Analyst Calls for Annual Kansas Football vs. Missouri Showdown
One of the longest-standing rivalries in college sports is between the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers, with a bitter history that dates back over 170 years ago.
To put it kindly, the two schools do not like each other one bit.
The rivalry's intensity has slowly diminished in recent years since Mizzou departed for the SEC. But following a 14-year stretch of not meeting on the gridiron, the Border Showdown will be revived this September when the Jayhawks travel to Columbia for a pivotal road tilt.
The two programs scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2025-2026 and 2031-2032 seasons, but one college football analyst thinks they should be facing off annually.
FOX Sports commentator and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt is calling for an annual Border Showdown.
Klatt ranked the top five nonconference games that deserved to be played every year. Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, Colorado vs. Nebraska, and Florida vs. Miami (FL) were the three rivalries ranked above the Border Showdown.
“How about one of the most historic, and before they actually ended their annual match up because of conference realignment, was the game that had been played more than any other game in the country? And that’s Kansas-Missouri,” Klatt said.
Coming off a 10-3 season and a Music City Bowl victory, Mizzou will undoubtedly be heavily favored heading into this year's matchup. The Jayhawks still have something to prove after finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record and losing plenty of talent to graduation.
The Tigers hold a slight edge in the all-time series at 57-54-9, but KU will look to bridge that gap over the next seasons.