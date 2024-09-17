KANSAS

Big 12 Football Week 4: Betting Odds, TV Schedule and ESPN FPI Predictions

It's full steam ahead in the Big 12, with eight games in Week 4, highlighted by a monster matchup in Stillwater between Utah and Oklahoma State.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 14, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) looks for running room as Utah State Aggies linebacker John Miller (26) closes in for the tackle in the second half at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) looks for running room as Utah State Aggies linebacker John Miller (26) closes in for the tackle in the second half at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2024 college football season enters Week 4, the Big 12 Conference schedule is set to blast off, with all but UCF and Iowa State playing in conference games.

The big one features ranked opponents, Utah and Oklahoma State, who are meeting for the first time since 1945. However, No. 13 Kansas State traveling to unbeaten BYU will be a must-watch game as well.

Houston at Cincinnati - 12:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Point spread:  Cincinnati -3.5
Total:  47.5
ESPN FPI: Cincinnati 61.9% chance of victory

Kansas at West Virginia - 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Point spread:  West Virginia -2.5
Total:  56.5
ESPN FPI: West Virginia 50.6% chance of victory

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal
Kansas senior running back Devin Neal (4) practices with the team on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, inside the Indoor Football Practice Facility. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arkansas State at Iowa State - 2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Point spread:  Iowa State -21.5
Total:  51.5
ESPN FPI: Iowa State 82.8% chance of victory

Arizona State at Texas Tech - 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Point spread:  Texas Tech -3
Total:  58.5
ESPN FPI: Texas Tech 52.6% chance of victory

Utah at Oklahoma State - 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread:  Utah -2
Total:  54.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma State 60.2% chance of victory

TCU at SMU - 5:00 p.m. ET (The CW Network)

Point spread:  TCU -2.5
Total:  58.5
ESPN FPI: SMU 53.7% chance of victory

Baylor at Colorado - 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread:  Colorado -2
Total:  53.5
ESPN FPI: Colorado 55.9% chance of victory

Kansas State at BYU - 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread:  Kansas State -7
Total:  47.5
ESPN FPI: Kansas State 70.1% chance of victory

As Jalon Daniels & Jeff Grimes Tank, These Kansas Jayhawks are Thriving

Kansas Football is Unraveling: What Went Wrong vs. UNLV

Published
Rich Cirminiello

RICH CIRMINIELLO

I've been the VP of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club since 2008. I oversee and manage all aspects of the Maxwell Award (CFB Player of the Year), Bednarik Award (Defensive POY) and Munger Award (CFB Coach of the Year), including creating watch lists, steering the selection committee and choosing players of the week. I appear weekly on SportsGrid TV to discuss college football, both as a guest and a co-host of various live shows. I oversee and manage two additional college awards, outside the purview of the Maxwell Football Club - former Seattle Seahawk RB Shaun Alexander's Freshman of the Year Award & the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created by Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Omaha Productions in honor of the late Dartmouth coach. I'm contracted out each May by Phil Steele to help edit the magazine and write select articles leading up to the publication of his annual College Football Preview in June.

Home/Football