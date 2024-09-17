Big 12 Football Week 4: Betting Odds, TV Schedule and ESPN FPI Predictions
As the 2024 college football season enters Week 4, the Big 12 Conference schedule is set to blast off, with all but UCF and Iowa State playing in conference games.
The big one features ranked opponents, Utah and Oklahoma State, who are meeting for the first time since 1945. However, No. 13 Kansas State traveling to unbeaten BYU will be a must-watch game as well.
Houston at Cincinnati - 12:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5
Total: 47.5
ESPN FPI: Cincinnati 61.9% chance of victory
Kansas at West Virginia - 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Point spread: West Virginia -2.5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: West Virginia 50.6% chance of victory
Arkansas State at Iowa State - 2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Point spread: Iowa State -21.5
Total: 51.5
ESPN FPI: Iowa State 82.8% chance of victory
Arizona State at Texas Tech - 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Point spread: Texas Tech -3
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: Texas Tech 52.6% chance of victory
Utah at Oklahoma State - 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Utah -2
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma State 60.2% chance of victory
TCU at SMU - 5:00 p.m. ET (The CW Network)
Point spread: TCU -2.5
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: SMU 53.7% chance of victory
Baylor at Colorado - 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Colorado -2
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Colorado 55.9% chance of victory
Kansas State at BYU - 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Kansas State -7
Total: 47.5
ESPN FPI: Kansas State 70.1% chance of victory
