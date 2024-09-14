KANSAS

As Jalon Daniels & Jeff Grimes Tank, These Kansas Jayhawks are Thriving

The offense is in disarray. The team has dropped back-to-back games as a favorite. But these Jayhawks are playing well despite the difficult circumstances.

Rich Cirminiello

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Cornell Wheeler (44) celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
5. DE Jereme Robinson

The entire defense deserved a better fate Friday night, but especially Robinson who had a career game off the edge. The fifth-year senior was a force at the point of attack with six tackles, a career-high 3.5 stops for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble

4. C Bryce Foster

Lost in the UNLV collapse is the fact Kansas still rushed for 199 yards and 5.7 yards per carry. Foster was a huge reason why from the pivot, earning a 79.7 PFF grade, highest for a Jayhawk in Week 3. He's been a terrific pickup since coming to Lawrence from Texas A&M.

3. LB Cornell Wheeler

Wheeler is really coming into his own in his second season as a Jayhawk. The well-traveled captain leads the team with 19 tackles to go along with three stops for loss in the Week 2 Illinois loss.

2. RB Devin Neal

Without much support fron the passing attack, Neal continues to be a rock-solid workhorse. He's opened the season with three straight 100-yard games, going for 120 yards on 23 carries versus the Rebels.

1. CB Mello Dotson

Dotson is making money with his play this season. He's been dynamite in coverage, building a lead on Cobee Bryant as the Jayhawks' best NFL prospect in 2025. In the UNLV loss, Matt Sluka completed just 7-of-18 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, the first TD pass Kansas has allowed this season.

